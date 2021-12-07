FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together

“MoonPay and FaZe Clan are united by a common goal: we both aim to empower the creator and gaming economies,” MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said in a statement announcing the partnership. “FaZe Clan’s influence in the gaming community is unrivaled. This exciting new partnership holds the potential to create a crypto-gaming juggernaut the likes of which the world has never seen.”

Cryptocurrency platforms have become more well-known this year, with the industry getting a boost from people being at home and becoming interested in the crypto economy. Part of this has been fueled by stories about AMC or Dogecoin seeing soaring stock prices or valuations, and by athletes such as Tom Brady and Steph Curry becoming investors and public faces for crypto. MoonPay isn’t the only cryptocurrency company to look to gaming and sports partnerships. Earlier this year, the Miami Heat’s stadium was renamed to FTX Arena, while Crypto.com entered into a naming-rights deal that will see Staples Center becoming Crypto.com Arena.

“We're focused on building a culture and community-led digital goods and NFT business that excites our fans and expresses the FaZe brand in new and innovative ways. As a leading voice in youth culture, it’s vital that we also deliver on our responsibility to protect our community as the world starts to embrace Web3,” Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, said in a statement. “Our partnership with MoonPay addresses both of these objectives by creating a strong foundation and secure pathway for our journey into the metaverse."

The partnership with MoonPay kicked off with a joint activation at Art Basel-Miami. The invite-only event—“FaZe Forever powered by MoonPay”—showed off digital art, NFTs, and virtual fashion from FaZe’s community.