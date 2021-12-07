Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together

The deal is MoonPay’s largest partnership to date
By Erika Wheless. Published on December 07, 2021.
20211206_faze_moonpay_3x2.jpg
Credit: Fazeclan, Moonpay

MoonPay is cashing in on gaming.

The cryptocurrency payment infrastructure provider will become the official crypto and NFT partner of esports organization FaZe Clan, in MoonPay's biggest partnership to date. Terms of the multi-year deal with FaZe Clan were not disclosed.

MoonPay is a cryptocurrency payments platform that lets users exchange traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies for each other using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. The platform supports more than 90 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies. In November, MoonPay raised $555 million in Series A funding to reach a valuation of $3.4 billion.

The partnership with FaZe Clan will include content collaborations launching in 2022, such as new original content franchises, events driven by creators, and campaigns aimed at FaZe Clan’s fans.

FaZe Clan is also launching a new digital goods business that will use MoonPay's platform. The gaming company's crypto arm will be called “FaZe Forever,” and will center around three pillars: “Curating & Collecting,” “Creating & Collaborating” and “Spotlighting & Elevating.” FaZe Forever will focus on collecting and creating digital goods and NFTs.

“MoonPay and FaZe Clan are united by a common goal: we both aim to empower the creator and gaming economies,” MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said in a statement announcing the partnership. “FaZe Clan’s influence in the gaming community is unrivaled. This exciting new partnership holds the potential to create a crypto-gaming juggernaut the likes of which the world has never seen.” 

Cryptocurrency platforms have become more well-known this year, with the industry getting a boost from people being at home and becoming interested in the crypto economy. Part of this has been fueled by stories about AMC or Dogecoin seeing soaring stock prices or valuations, and by athletes such as Tom Brady and Steph Curry becoming investors and public faces for crypto. MoonPay isn’t the only cryptocurrency company to look to gaming and sports partnerships. Earlier this year, the Miami Heat’s stadium was renamed to FTX Arena, while Crypto.com entered into a naming-rights deal that will see Staples Center becoming Crypto.com Arena.

“We're focused on building a culture and community-led digital goods and NFT business that excites our fans and expresses the FaZe brand in new and innovative ways. As a leading voice in youth culture, it’s vital that we also deliver on our responsibility to protect our community as the world starts to embrace Web3,” Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, said in a statement. “Our partnership with MoonPay addresses both of these objectives by creating a strong foundation and secure pathway for our journey into the metaverse." 

The partnership with MoonPay kicked off with a joint activation at Art Basel-Miami. The invite-only event—“FaZe Forever powered by MoonPay”—showed off digital art, NFTs, and virtual fashion from FaZe’s community.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

