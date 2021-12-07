FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together

MoonPay is cashing in on gaming.
The cryptocurrency payment infrastructure provider will become the official crypto and NFT partner of esports organization FaZe Clan, in MoonPay's biggest partnership to date. Terms of the multi-year deal with FaZe Clan were not disclosed.
MoonPay is a cryptocurrency payments platform that lets users exchange traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies for each other using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. The platform supports more than 90 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies. In November, MoonPay raised $555 million in Series A funding to reach a valuation of $3.4 billion.
See Ad Age’s 2021 Social Commerce Guide here.
The partnership with FaZe Clan will include content collaborations launching in 2022, such as new original content franchises, events driven by creators, and campaigns aimed at FaZe Clan’s fans.
FaZe Clan is also launching a new digital goods business that will use MoonPay's platform. The gaming company's crypto arm will be called “FaZe Forever,” and will center around three pillars: “Curating & Collecting,” “Creating & Collaborating” and “Spotlighting & Elevating.” FaZe Forever will focus on collecting and creating digital goods and NFTs.