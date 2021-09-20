NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

NBCUniversal is turning to Pinterest to mark the premiere of its new show “Ordinary Joe,” making it the first time Pinterest will use an immersive experience with Creator Idea Pins.

The show, which premieres today, follows Joe Kimbreau down three different lives stemming from the evening of his college graduation. Each path finds Joe with a different career -- as a nurse, a police officer or a rock star.

“‘Ordinary Joe’ is about the choices we make, and how life can change in a single moment. In this spirit, we have found the perfect partner in Pinterest, a destination where people can plan their next adventure and discover their true passions,” Kjerstin Beatty, exe VP, entertainment media strategy and planning, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Through this campaign, we hope that people are motivated to follow their pursuits, and inspired by the ‘what ifs’ that will play out over the course of the series.”

NBCU and Pinterest are building on a “choose your own adventure” feel with a quiz experience. The quiz features other NBCU shows, such as "Below Deck," "Top Chef," "This Is Us," "The Voice," and NASCAR. It ends with a video from one of five Pinterest creators - fashion influencer Coco Bassey, celebrity flight attendant Tenille Murphy, fitness creator Dane Findley, fashion designer and chef Peter Som, and body acceptance advocate Katie Sturino. Quiz-takers then have the option to click through to a Pinterest idea board based on their one of five areas of interest: food, travel, fitness, beauty or fashion.