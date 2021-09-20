Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

The partnership features a promo quiz combining NBC shows and Pinterest creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 20, 2021.
Credit: NBC, Pinterest

NBCUniversal is turning to Pinterest to mark the premiere of its new show “Ordinary Joe,” making it the first time Pinterest will use an immersive experience with Creator Idea Pins. 

The show, which premieres today, follows Joe Kimbreau down three different lives stemming from the evening of his college graduation. Each path finds Joe with a different career -- as a nurse, a police officer or a rock star.

“‘Ordinary Joe’ is about the choices we make, and how life can change in a single moment. In this spirit, we have found the perfect partner in Pinterest, a destination where people can plan their next adventure and discover their true passions,” Kjerstin Beatty, exe VP, entertainment media strategy and planning, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Through this campaign, we hope that people are motivated to follow their pursuits, and inspired by the ‘what ifs’ that will play out over the course of the series.”

NBCU and Pinterest are building on a “choose your own adventure” feel with a quiz experience. The quiz features other NBCU shows, such as "Below Deck," "Top Chef," "This Is Us," "The Voice," and NASCAR. It ends with a video from one of five Pinterest creators - fashion influencer Coco Bassey, celebrity flight attendant Tenille Murphy, fitness creator Dane Findley, fashion designer and chef Peter Som, and body acceptance advocate Katie Sturino. Quiz-takers then have the option to click through to a Pinterest idea board based on their one of five areas of interest: food, travel, fitness, beauty or fashion.

NBC will promote the quiz on its digital and social channels, but isn’t planning any on-air promos. The quiz will be live through Oct. 18. 

Pinterest had 91 million monthly active users in the U.S. alone as of the end of June 2021. According to Pinterest, 95% of its users turn to the platform to search for inspiration.

Back in March 2021, Pinterest rolled out a new ad format called Pinterest Premiere, which will appear in people’s feeds, targeted to their interests and other characteristics. In July, Pinterest announced that creators can make their Idea Pins shoppable, earning a commission from products they help sell while forging brand partnerships. Pinterest has also previously partnered with big brands like Shopify. 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

