NBCUniversal brings Dentsu's clients into new first-party identity platform

NBCUniversal is working with Dentsu to integrate the agency into its first-party data and identity platform. The deal makes Dentsu the first agency partner to have access to the NBCUnified platform, which the media giant launched in January to help support advertisers' desire for first-party data solutions amid the demise of the third-party cookie and data crackdowns.

The deal will utilize all personal-level and household-level IDs from Dentsu's M1 platform, as well as data from advertisers, with NBCU's pool of over 150 million consumer IDs collected from across its portfolio of networks, streaming services and theme parks.

NBCUniversal and Disney, in particular, have been looking to show off their data prowess heading into this year's upfront ad haggle, when a bulk of ad deals are struck for the following season. For its part, Disney announced earlier this month a deal with Horizon Media to utilize its data clean room. In this way, media companies are aligning their businesses more closely with ad tech.