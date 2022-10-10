Netflix strikes measurement deals ahead of new ad-supported tier

Advertisers have been concerned about that lack of independent measurement, and DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science could fill in some blind spots, advertisers said.

A measurement exec, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that it would be simple enough for Netflix to implement DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science.

"I'd imagine Netflix is receiving pressure to start to build out third-party ecosystem," the measurement exec said, "and viewability is an incredibly low-lift way for them to check a box without disrupting product and tech flow."

The two companies are mostly used by brands to measure viewability, but not necessarily outcomes of ad campaigns, such as tracking when ads generate sales. For instance, DoubleVerify and IAS can relay to a brand that commercials appeared on the screen and how often, and they offer insights into whether the content on the screen matched brand suitability standards. They also vet ad campaigns for fraudulent activity, which has been a problem on connected TVs.

“You can’t launch an AVOD [ad-supported video on demand] platform without measurement,” said Jo Kinsella, president of InnovidXP, a part of the connected TV ad serving platform Innovid. “What’s really needed is you have to be able to prove the incrementality of a streaming platform over linear TV, because streaming platforms are expensive.”

Netflix is just starting its ad platform and has yet to announce official partners, but advertisers confirmed that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science were on board for viewability. There is still more sophisticated measurement that advertisers will undoubtedly demand if Netflix hopes to compete with the likes of Disney+ or NBCUniversal.