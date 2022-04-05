New video game measurement allows brands to evaluate how much attention is paid to in-game ads

Even as brands lean into gaming as a way to reach younger consumers, thus far its been difficult to measure the effectiveness of those efforts. To this end, Frameplay, an ad platform for video games, is introducing a new metric to help brands measure the the amount of attention ads get in video games. The goal is to make gaming a more reliable platform in brands' media mix.

Frameplay’s CEO Jonathan Troughton and Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Cary Tilds, outlined the efficacy of the new metric, dubbed "intrinsic time-in-view," during an IAB PlayFronts panel today. The metric has been validated by Dentsu's Attention Economy Team, which looks at attention as a metric for media effectiveness. Frameplay’s intrinsic time-in-view measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play.

Two separate studies, one by Lumen, an attention technology company that uses eye tracking to help brands measure their marketing, and one by Eye Square, a market research firm, were conducted to show Frameplay metric’s validity. The studies focused on an advertising campaign for Dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank’s RedHot brand in the game "Basketball Battle."