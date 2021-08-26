NFL broadcasters face $105 billion stress test as new season kicks off

NFL broadcasters will experiment this season with new formats and distribution. ESPN is enlisting former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning to take part in an alternate, fraternal Monday Night Football telecast. For the first time, NBC will stream Sunday night games on Peacock, and the online service will air a new postgame show afterward. It will be the last season that Amazon shares Thursday night broadcasts with Fox and the NFL Network before it takes over the exclusive rights in 2022.

Anxious sports broadcasters will be looking to the NFL for some reassurance. Major sporting events are drawing more viewers this year than in 2020. But, for the most part, the ratings are down significantly from pre-pandemic times. Compared with 2019, the NBA playoffs fell 18%, the March Madness final declined 14% and the final round of the Masters golf tournament dropped 13%. The Summer Olympics viewership slumped to its lowest mark in over 30 years. The NHL regular season sank to its smallest audience in at least a decade, and the Super Bowl fell to its lowest level since 2007.

“For most other sports, you’ve had a very weak 12 months in terms of consumption,” said Michael Nathanson, an analyst at MoffettNathanson LLC. “Everyone is looking to the NFL to come back strong to give you that feeling of normalcy.”

This year’s NFL ratings could determine how much media and tech giants are willing to pay for a separate package of games known as NFL Sunday Ticket. The rights to those games could leave DirecTV when its contract expires at the end of next season. The bidding process is set to begin in the coming months, with Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, Amazon and Apple Inc. seen as potential buyers.

Before last year’s decline in ratings, the NFL had managed to buck the industrywide erosion of TV viewers. In 2018, regular season ratings rose 5%. In 2019, they went up another 4%. “For the past couple of years the NFL has been living in its own world,” Crakes said.

Despite the ratings drop last season, the gap between NFL audiences and those for the rest of TV grew wider. In 2018, NFL ratings tripled those of primetime broadcast TV, excluding sports. Last year, the NFL quadrupled them. With few equivalent ways to reach a mass audience, advertisers are still willing to pay top rates for NFL commercial time. Ad revenue from NFL broadcasts increased 2% last season to reach $3.7 billion, according to Standard Media Index. NBC said in July that it had already sold 85% of the commercial time for the next Super Bowl in February.

Sports ratings, especially those for the NFL, are heavily scrutinized as a bellwether for the broader health of the TV industry.

“The NFL is the glue that holds the ecosystem together,” Nathanson said.

—Bloomberg News