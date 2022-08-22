NFTs from Nike, Dolce & Gabbana top leaderboard for branded collections

Dolce & Gabbana’s prominence on the leaderboard points to how deeply luxury brands have embraced NFTs. Dolce has dropped five NFT collections, led by its “Family Glass Box” token, which has generated nearly $20 million in revenue since its launch in April. Fellow luxury retailers Tiffany and Gucci place third and fourth, respectively, in terms of revenue.

Adidas, which previously teamed with Bored Ape Yacht Club on an NFT campaign, sits in fifth place on the leaderboard, having generated nearly $11 million in NFT revenue. That figure accounts for the brand's sharing of revenue with various partners. Adidas is second only to Nike in both secondary volume and total royalties earned on its tokens. When the data is adjusted to exclude RTFKT’s previous projects from Nike’s data, Adidas holds the top spot in terms of total transactions, with 51,540.

Another notable finding from Levine’s data is the level of experience of those buying branded NFTs. The most popular demographic for each brand—with the exception of Time—is buyers who have previously made between five and 40 transactions with their crypto wallets. This suggests that brands’ collections are primarily catering to consumers who are firmly familiar with crypto and NFTs. Consumers making their first crypto transaction accounted for more than 30% of mints for only three of the 13 brands.