NFTs from Nike, Dolce & Gabbana top leaderboard for branded collections

Nike and Dolce & Gabbana have generated the most revenue from NFT collections of any traditional brands in the space, according to data on Dune Analytics compiled by blockchain researcher Noah Levine.
Nike’s total NFT revenue sits in a league of its own at more than $185 million according to the data, as of press time. Dolce & Gabbana holds the second spot at nearly $26 million. Nike and Dolce & Gabbana also maintain the first and second ranks, respectively, in terms of primary sales revenue, indicating the brands’ success is not merely dependent on secondary marketplaces, but also on the initial drops themselves.
The analysis covers 13 traditional brands that have released Ethereum-based NFTs including Adidas, Budweiser and Lacoste. With blockchain data on royalties, minting demographics and monthly progress, the report presents a de facto leaderboard for brands. It is also auditable using Dune’s open-source platform.