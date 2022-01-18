Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

TikTok head of marketing Nik Tran reportedly departs app

Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s global chief operating officer, will take over global marketing responsibilities
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 18, 2022.
How Microsoft could rule the metaverse with Activision Blizzard buy
20220118_NickTran_3X2.png
Credit: Courtesy Nick Tran

TikTok's head of global marketing, Nick Tran, has left the app, according to The Information.  

The reason for his departure wasn't immediately clear. Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s global chief operating officer, will take over global marketing responsibilities, the report said. 

Tran joined TikTok in 2020 from Hulu, where he was the VP of brand and culture marketing. At TikTok, Tran led some of the app's efforts to boost engagement, including helping creators launch NFTs. He was also responsible for TikTok’s TV and online ad budget.

TikTok has yet to respond to Ad Age's request for comment. 

