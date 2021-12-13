Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Nike buys hot NFT startup as its metaverse push grows

Sneaker maker acquires one of the metaverse's hottest companies with avatar projects that command millions
By Garett Sloane. Published on December 13, 2021.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20211213_Nike_RTFKT_3x2.jpg

Nike now owns RTFKT, the metaverse startups that created Clone X avatars.

Credit: Composite images: Nike, RTFKT

Nike on Monday announced it acquired RTFKT, one of the hottest NFT companies with some of the top-selling projects on NFT markets, for an undisclosed price. 

The acquisition is another sign that the sneaker maker has major plans for the metaverse and digital footwear. Last month, Nike created a virtual world on Roblox, the gaming platform, and filed for seven "virtual goods" trademarks.

RTFKT has been behind some of the most successful NFT launches, commanding more than $700,000 on marketplaces like OpenSea, a trading platform for non-fungible tokens.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

Marketers and NFT enthusiasts said Nike’s deal for RTFKT could spur even broader adoption of the crypto-technology. “This is a watershed moment for brands and NFTs,” said Avery Akkineni, president of VaynerNFT, which is a division of VaynerMedia that works with advertisers like AB InBev on NFT projects. “This shows the desire for mainstream brands to participate in this culture.”

Although many marketers and consumers are probably unfamiliar with RTFKT’s work, the startup’s projects, some of which include virtual sneakers, are well-known to NFT collectors. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are created using blockchain technology, which is the same computing platform that mints and tracks cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Brands have been getting more involved in NFTs this year, distributing NFT artworks and working with NFT creators. Meanwhile, major internet platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook), consider NFTs a foundational digital asset for the coming metaverse.

RTFKT has been developing NFT avatars that could cross virtual reality worlds like The Sandbox and Decentraland. Consumers’ avatars could be outfitted with designer clothes and accessories. Adidas recently doled out NFTs to fans who receive perks in real and virtual worlds for holding the tokens.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Last month, RTFKT released one of its most experimental NFT projects called Clone X Mint Vial, which can redeem stylish avatars that inhabit virtual worlds. The NFT vials trade for about $40,000 on OpenSea. RTFKT also created limited edition Clone X avatars with the artist Murakami, which have sold for more than $700,000. Clone X and Murakami avatars generated $32.7 million in sales in the past 24 hours, according to The Nifty, a website that tracks NFT trading.

"We’re acquiring a very talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand,” John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, said in the announcement on Monday. “Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities."

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

