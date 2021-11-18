Nike teams up with Roblox as metaverse interest grows

Welcome to Nikeland.

The sporting goods giant has taken another step into the metaverse with Nikeland, the brand’s new Roblox world.

The world is inspired by Nike’s real-life headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It features arenas where players from the online gaming platform can play mini-games including tag, “the floor is lava,” and dodgeball. Game rewards include Blue Ribbons, which can be exchanged for building materials, and Gold Medals, which unlock virtual products for players’ avatars. There is, of course, a commerce component: A digital showroom lets players dress in Nike apparel and footwear.

This isn’t Nike’s first partnership with Roblox. The two collaborated for Nike Air Max Day in 2019. But this larger activation shows how the metaverse is becoming a vital part of brands’ strategies going forward.

Nike recently filed for virtual goods trademarks for its Nike and Air Jordan brands. Digital items listed in the filings include headwear, eyewear, bags, backpacks and sports equipment, and the two brand logos.

Other brands, including Warner Brothers, Chipotle, and Hyundai, have also done their own Roblox campaigns, hoping to reach younger audiences.

As part of the activation, Nike will bring the Roblox world to life at Nike’s House of Innovation in NYC with a special Snapchat lens. The lens will allow people visiting the kids’ floor to see the space transformed into an augmented reality version of Nikeland.