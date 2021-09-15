Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

'The Office' stars make custom out-of-office messages for Adobe Max attendees

Adobe Max and Cameo will reward select fans with celebrity greetings
By Parker Herren. Published on September 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why social commerce is the future of shopping online
Credit: Cameo

If the slightest mention of “The Office” sets piano keys jingling and Michael Scott zingers running through your mind, you might want to grab a ticket to next month's Adobe Max conference. Some stars from the show will surprise lucky attendees with custom out-of-office messages to bring a little Dunder Mifflin spice to their own workplaces.

Today, the campaign kicks off with a message from Mindy Kaling, one of the show’s writers who also played Kelly, the flirtatious customer service representative. Kaling laments the fusing of work and home during the pandemic that has led to an exhausting blurring of boundaries. She also teases that Adobe Max has a few surprises in store for anyone worried the free virtual event, meant to inspire and connect creatives, will just be another multitasked moment in one’s home office.

The video was created in partnership with Cameo, the platform that bridges the gap from fan to celebrity. Between now and the October 26 to 28 virtual conference, Cameo and Adobe will select registered Adobe Max attendees to receive personalized OOO messages from some of Kaling’s “The Office” co-stars. The lineup includes Melora Hardin, Michael Scott’s vicious on-and-off lover Jan; David Koechner, who portrays traveling salesman Packer; Kate Flannery, office bad girl Meredith; and Andy Buckley, Dunder Mifflin Chief Financial Officer David Wallace.

More on Adobe and Cameo
How Cameo is taking on Facebook and TikTok in the race to connect brands with stars
Garett Sloane
Adobe and Cynthia Erivo's vibrant creations celebrate Black skate culture
Parker Herren
A night at home becomes a magical adventure via Adobe's edit tool
Alexandra Jardine
Marketers of the Year No. 9: Adobe
Ann-Christine Diaz

The event’s format and collaboration with Cameo were inspired by a recent survey conducted by Adobe that revealed the hybrid conditions of working from home have increased stress and burnout among workers. The OOO messages from “The Office” cast are a fun way to remind Adobe Max attendees that time away from the desk is important, even if that desk is in the same space one uses to relax. Adobe Max was also held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

The tie-in with actors from "The Office" feels timely even though the show ended its NBC run in 2013. More recently, it has been a streaming hit and actors have gone on to promote a variety of brands.

For anyone not selected for a custom message, Adobe plans to release general videos that will be free to use. More information on the collaboration between Adobe Max and Cameo can be found on Adobe’s blog.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Can Minecraft save marine mammals? Dawn dish soap thinks so

Can Minecraft save marine mammals? Dawn dish soap thinks so
Facebook promotes video ads as solution for brand safety

Facebook promotes video ads as solution for brand safety
Apple launches iPhone 13 with camera, chip and screen upgrades

Apple launches iPhone 13 with camera, chip and screen upgrades
Fender looks to TikTok to engage aspiring female musicians

Fender looks to TikTok to engage aspiring female musicians
How 'influencers' became 'creators' and what it means for brands

How 'influencers' became 'creators' and what it means for brands
Alcohol influencers working with top ad agencies will face new rules

Alcohol influencers working with top ad agencies will face new rules
Amazon's new TV is igniting a connected TV ad scramble

Amazon's new TV is igniting a connected TV ad scramble

3 ways NFTs can create consumer value

3 ways NFTs can create consumer value