'The Office' stars make custom out-of-office messages for Adobe Max attendees

If the slightest mention of “The Office” sets piano keys jingling and Michael Scott zingers running through your mind, you might want to grab a ticket to next month's Adobe Max conference. Some stars from the show will surprise lucky attendees with custom out-of-office messages to bring a little Dunder Mifflin spice to their own workplaces.

Today, the campaign kicks off with a message from Mindy Kaling, one of the show’s writers who also played Kelly, the flirtatious customer service representative. Kaling laments the fusing of work and home during the pandemic that has led to an exhausting blurring of boundaries. She also teases that Adobe Max has a few surprises in store for anyone worried the free virtual event, meant to inspire and connect creatives, will just be another multitasked moment in one’s home office.

The video was created in partnership with Cameo, the platform that bridges the gap from fan to celebrity. Between now and the October 26 to 28 virtual conference, Cameo and Adobe will select registered Adobe Max attendees to receive personalized OOO messages from some of Kaling’s “The Office” co-stars. The lineup includes Melora Hardin, Michael Scott’s vicious on-and-off lover Jan; David Koechner, who portrays traveling salesman Packer; Kate Flannery, office bad girl Meredith; and Andy Buckley, Dunder Mifflin Chief Financial Officer David Wallace.