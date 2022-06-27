Paris Hilton on the metaverse, NFTs, Web3 and more

From a consumer standpoint, do you see the metaverse becoming easier for people to access and understand?

That’s when it’s really going to take off, because right now there’s just not the technology to make everything interoperable. So people are buying these outfits and getting their avatars ready, but they can only have it in Roblox and they can’t bring it to Decentraland or they can’t bring it to the Sandbox. So, people are really investing into these avatars and spending real money on Robux—you have to get some real bucks for the Robux—and just like building your digital identity, so I think once they get it down, where people can actually bring these things into other worlds and be able to sell the things that they make, there’s so much opportunity.

And once users are in, explain what awaits them—how inclusive are the communities you’ve mentioned?

I feel that Web3 is for everyone and that’s what it’s about—being inclusive and having diversity and just bringing everyone in. And this is how this community is—everyone wants to push this forward, they want to get the word out there, they want to bring this mainstream so people can understand it more. So, I feel like everyone’s welcome and everyone has an opportunity, like, literally to do something that could be life-changing.

And not everyone needs to have the Bored Ape. Like, I have my Bored Ape. I love it, it’s really dope. But then there’s also other projects that are not like millions of dollars, but you could still be a part of this community. And everyone uses it as their avatar on Twitter, but also they plan parties or they plan things on Discord. And I love how it’s kind of like you’re part of these virtual social groups, where all these people just really believe in this thing. Before Web3, I don’t know if that really existed—maybe like on chat forums or something—but this is like a whole new level of bringing people together as a community. So people shouldn’t be scared. They should just check it out and see and feel the vibes and I feel like they’ll find their tribe.