Pinterest invests $20 million to pay creators

Pinterest is building up its social shopping products for advertisers, and giving creators more ways to monetize.

During its second annual Creators Festival on Oct. 20, Pinterest announced it will start an in-product monetization platform for its creators, called “Creators Rewards.” Pinterest is investing $20 million over the next year to pay and support creators. To be eligible to apply for the Creator Rewards program, users must be based in the U.S., over 18 years old, have at least 1,000 followers, and have created three or more Idea Pins, which are video pins that creators could add affiliate links to and partner with brands for sponsored content.

Creators can receive reward funds in two ways, one of which is through prompts based on trending topics on Pinterest — such as fall fashions or Thanksgiving tablescapes — that have attached goals aimed at driving engagement. There is no cap on the number of prompts creators can participate in, and there is no cap on the amount of money a creator can make through the rewards, as long as their content meets the eligibility criteria.