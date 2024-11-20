How PopSockets is revamping its marketing strategy under former Crocs exec to reach Gen Z

PopSockets exploded onto the phone accessory scene in the mid-2010s when it rolled out its circular phone grips, which quickly became a common fixture on the backs of phones held by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Ryan Seacrest.
The rise of copycat phone grips and rival phone accessory brands such as Casetify has diminished the brand’s ubiquity in American pop culture in recent years. PopSockets is aiming to restore its pop culture relevance with a revamped marketing strategy focused on getting its phone grips and other accessories—such as phone cases, portable chargers and wristlets—into the hands of influencers, while also shaking itself free of the tech category and repositioning itself to Gen Z consumers as a lifestyle brand.