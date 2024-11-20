How PopSockets is revamping its marketing strategy under former Crocs exec to reach Gen Z

Lebron told Ad Age that she uses PopSockets products “every single day” and was involved in “every single part of the process” of designing the line of accessories. “This isn’t some ‘We got it from the corner and put my name on it’ [collaboration]—these are coming from the diva generator herself,” she said.

Leaning into lifestyle

The collaboration with Lebron reflects Sly’s ambition to reframe PopSockets as a brand providing “a whole wardrobe for your phone,” allowing its target audience of 18-to-35-year-old female consumers to turn their phones into a “fashion accessory” they can match to their wardrobe in the same way they would a purse or hat, she said. For example, the tops of nearly all of PopSockets’ phone grips are interchangeable, so consumers can swap the designs to complement the colors of their outfits, Sly said.

“Your phone is really the one thing that you’re carrying around with you at all times—even more so than your sunglasses or purse,” she added. “But I don't know that consumers really think about your phone being part of your overall wardrobe, so I think we have a real opportunity to own that space.”

PopSockets’ in-house marketing team has centered its social media strategy around the concept of curating a “phone outfit” using the brand’s various accessories, Sly said.