See Instacart's first integrated brand campaign

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand helped develop the campaign strategy. The firm's co-founder is former Coke and Airbnb marketer Jonathan Mildenhall. The ads, including the TV spots, were created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P). The TV ads feature a man whose mom’s braised short ribs become so popular that she ends up building a franchise out of them, making them less appealing because they aren’t homemade.

“Instacart combines the speed and convenience of technology with one of the most emotionally resonant human experiences - the shared meal with loved ones,” Rich Silverstein, co-founder and co-chairman of GS&P, said in a statement. “We developed the ‘How Homemade is Made’ campaign to highlight how the traditional concepts of food, family and shared meals that we know consumers crave can not only live alongside modern technology, but actually be fueled by it.”

The TV commercials will run in 60 and 30-second spots from Nov. 14, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The spots will run on ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as YouTube. The campaign will also run in on paid social, and programmatic ads.

Instacart is also beginning to collaborate with influencers with help from agency Media.Monks. The campaign will run on the usual social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, but Jones says the brand is particularly excited to see how it does on TikTok where it’s tapped influencers like @greyandmama, @thecrunchbros, and @athomewithshannon. The campaign hashtag will be #HowHomemadeisMade.

“We are very much at the beginning of our journey in leveraging influencers, but we know they are powerful,” said Jones. “TikTkok will be an investment for us as we look to partner with more creators.”