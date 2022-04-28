Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Snap is investing in new features around augmented reality lenses to help brands better drive sales.

During its annual Partner Summit, Snap detailed new efforts around its camera technology, allowing brands to upload products for users to try on virtually and purchase. This will allow shoppers to take full-body images to see whole outfits, rather than just a bag or a hat.

Snap is expanding its AR shopping tools so brands and retailers can easily upload their products for AR try-on. Snap’s new AR image processing feature will be a big player here, allowing retailers to use existing product photos to create AR-renderings for try-on. Snapchat users can try on outfits by taking a full-body selfie.

“Take a Snap and share with friends to get their opinion,” said Carolina Arguelles Navas, Snap’s global product marketing lead, during the event. “Ultimately going from this looks good, to this looks good on me.”

Since January of last year, more than 250 million Snapchat users have used AR shopping lenses more than 5 million times to virtually try on products, according to the company.