Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Snap warning sinks social media stocks, erasing $180 billion in market value

Shares of Snap are trading below their 2017 IPO price of $17
Published on May 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event
Credit: Bloomberg

Social media stocks lost more than $180 billion in market value Tuesday after Snap Inc.’s profit warning, adding to woes for a sector that is already reeling from stalling user growth and rate-hike fears. 

Shares in digital ad-dependent Snap tumbled as much as 41%, their biggest intraday decline ever to trade below its 2017 initial public offering price of $17. The selloff erased about $15 billion in market value. Added to the value of declines for peers including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc., Google-owner Alphabet Inc., Twitter Inc. and Pinterest Inc., the group has seen $181.1 billion billion wiped out. 

Read: How finance brands should be marketing during stock market upheaval

The news spurred widespread selling across the advertising and ad-tech space. Among notable decliners, Trade Desk Inc. sank 20%, fuboTV Inc. lost 8%, Magnite Inc. lost 14%, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. slid 9%, Roku Inc. dropped 17%, and Vizio Holding Corp. was down 8.1%. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. fell 6.4% and Interpublic Group of Cos lost 4.9%.

More news from Ad Age
Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe
Brian Bonilla
Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending
E.J. Schultz
NFT market uncertainty—how brands and agencies are reacting to the downturn
Asa Hiken

“At this point, our sense is this is more macro and industry-driven versus Snap specific,” Piper Sandler analyst Tom Champion wrote in a note. 

Others on Wall Street agreed, with Citi analyst Ronald Josey saying “a slowing macro is likely impacting advertising results across the broader Internet sector, although we believe platforms more exposed to brand advertising—like Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and Pinterest—are likely experiencing a greater impact overall.”

The owner of the Snapchat app, which sends disappearing messages and adds special effects to videos, reported quarterly user growth in April that topped estimates. But with the company saying just a month later that it won’t meet prior forecasts for revenue and profit, analysts noted a rapid deterioration of the economic environment.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Snap and platforms like Facebook and Google are competing for advertising dollars at a challenging time. Spiraling inflation is putting pressure on companies and consumer spending, while recent privacy changes, such as Apple Inc.’s tracking restrictions, have slowed businesses that were booming during much of the pandemic.

User growth is another a big focus for social media firms as they vie to attract new customers to target ads in an already saturated market. In February, Facebook-parent Meta posted the biggest one-day wipeout in market value for any U.S. company ever after saying that user additions stalled.

And broader concerns for the tech sector have also been hitting social media stocks, with the Federal Reserve’s path of rate hikes particularly weighing on technology stocks that are valued on future growth expectations.

The Nasdaq 100 Index declined more than 3.4% on Tuesday, set to reverse Monday’s advance for the gauge. The tech-heavy index is down 29% this year, wiping out several hundred billions in value from the likes of Apple to other so-called growth peers like Netflix Inc.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event

Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event

NFT market uncertainty—how brands and agencies are reacting to the downturn

NFT market uncertainty—how brands and agencies are reacting to the downturn
Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

Google ad tech breakup bill raises new privacy concerns

Google ad tech breakup bill raises new privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is proceeding, executives tell staff

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is proceeding, executives tell staff
Apple shows AR/VR headset to its board in sign of progress on project

Apple shows AR/VR headset to its board in sign of progress on project
Coinbase tells crypto haters to eat their words in new ad

Coinbase tells crypto haters to eat their words in new ad
MUSK_TEXAS-MAIN_i_0_0.jpg

Tesla fans implore Elon Musk to halt Twitter deal, political attacks