Snapchat uses AR technology to create virtual holiday stores for brands

Participating brands include Walmart, Verizon, and Coca-Cola
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 23, 2021.
Grand Theft Auto players can now get vaccinated as part of new campaign
20211122_Snap-Holiday-Market-3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Snap

Snapchat will host a virtual holiday market on Black Friday that utilizes its augemented reality technology to help shoppers browse products. 

The camera company will feature six shopping experiences from Amazon Prime Video, Coca-Cola, Hollister, Under Armour, Verizon, and Walmart. Each brand will have a dedicated, custom-built, virtual store within the holiday market, where Snapchat users will be able to browse products and holiday deals using Snap’s AR technology. Shoppers will be able to complete purchases in-app. 

“The holiday shopping season is a critical time for brands to engage with consumers, and augmented reality is the most personal, immersive, and effective way to do so,” Luke Kallis, Snap’s VP of U.S. advertiser solutions, said in a statement.

 

 
Credit: Snap

Snap’s holiday market is the latest in a string of features that social media platforms have announced this year as brands vie for shoppers' attention this holiday season. And with good reason—according to an October 2021 report by eMarketer, U.S. retail ecommerce sales will increase 14% to $211.66 billion during the holiday season. That would be 18.4% of total retail sales. Platforms are looking to show they can drive sales to attract more brands and advertisers.

“We want to be there for our customers wherever, whenever and however they want to shop, especially this holiday season,” Jill Toscano, Walmart’s VP of media, said in a statement. “And the 360-Lens experience allows customers to explore and interact with products to help them find the perfect holiday gift. We are excited to be a part of Snap’s first-ever Holiday Market and we will continue to innovate on shopping experiences through AR.” Walmart’s market “stall” will feature products from its holiday gift guide.

 

 
Credit: Snap

The virtual market, which will run until the end of the year, will be accessible via the Lens Carousel, users’ “For You” tab and on each brand’s public Snapchat profile. Participating brands will use Snap lenses to help shoppers explore apparel, gift ideas, or holiday discounts. 

Other brands are also leaning into Snapchat’s shopping lenses, including American Eagle, Fendi, Dior, Kaja Beauty, Shein, Tory Burch, and NYX Cosmetics.

Snap is also rolling out new out-of-home marketing as part of its “Open Your Snapchat” campaign, which will invite users to “scan to shop.” 

See Ad Age's 2021 Social Commerce Guide here.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

