Snapchat uses AR technology to create virtual holiday stores for brands

Snapchat will host a virtual holiday market on Black Friday that utilizes its augemented reality technology to help shoppers browse products.

The camera company will feature six shopping experiences from Amazon Prime Video, Coca-Cola, Hollister, Under Armour, Verizon, and Walmart. Each brand will have a dedicated, custom-built, virtual store within the holiday market, where Snapchat users will be able to browse products and holiday deals using Snap’s AR technology. Shoppers will be able to complete purchases in-app.

“The holiday shopping season is a critical time for brands to engage with consumers, and augmented reality is the most personal, immersive, and effective way to do so,” Luke Kallis, Snap’s VP of U.S. advertiser solutions, said in a statement.