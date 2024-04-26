Stagecoach 2024—how e.l.f. and other brands are activating at the growing country music festival

The luggage brand partnered with vacation rental platform Vrbo and western wear brand Tecovas to bring a group of seven influencers to a luxury home near the festival grounds—Béis’ first brand trip, Money said. Tecovas will provide country essentials such as cowgirl boots to the creators, who include beauty and travel influencer Soo Youn Lee, “Love Island” winner Justine Ndiba and lifestyle influencer Courtney Cahoon, and the group will get to spend time with brand founder Shay Mitchell and other members of the Béis team throughout the weekend, she said.

On top of the influencer house, Béis will also have a pit-stop-inspired activation at the center of the festival featuring a collection of its luggage products, t-shirts reading, “Save a horse, ride a roller” (a nod to the Big & Rich song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”) and a motorcycle visitors can pose on for a picture, Money said. E.l.f., the festival’s first skincare sponsor, is also providing some of its cosmetics and skincare products for Stagecoach attendees in need of a touch-up at the Béis pop-up, she said.

E.l.f. is similarly looking to Stagecoach as a chance to reach a new type of Gen Z consumer. But unlike Béis, which is primarily aiming to expand into new regions of the U.S., e.l.f. is leveraging the festival as part of its efforts to engage with Hispanic and Latino Gen Zers. In late 2023, the brand partnered with Colombian singer Manuel Turizo to put a Spanish twist on its “eyes. lips. face.” TikTok campaign, tasking Turizo with creating the song “ojos. labios. cara.”

“It was really our way of entering and connecting with the Spanish community,” said Patrick O’Keefe, VP of integrated marketing communications at e.l.f. “And what we loved about Stagecoach and their audience is that they have a very strong Spanish-speaking audience.” AEG declined to share demographic data about the number of Hispanic attendees at Stagecoach but said the festival’s Hispanic audience has “grown rapidly over the past two years.”

E.l.f.’s “Glow & Go Motel” activation at the music festival will highlight its sunscreen and new bronzing drop product, O’Keefe said. Though e.l.f. has had a presence at Coachella for the past five years, it was always in partnership with BDG Media or its subsidiary Nylon, he said. To help promote e.l.f.’s Stagecoach activation, the brand is teaming up with influencer Blake Healey, who will highlight some of her favorite outfits at the music festival and discuss her own look, including e.l.f.’s beauty and skincare products. The brand’s sunscreen will also be scattered across the festival grounds, including at activations from T-Mobile and American Express, O’Keefe added.