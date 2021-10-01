Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

State Farm's Jake to compete in NBA2K Twitch stream

The insurance company is hosting a live Twitch stream
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 01, 2021.
Walmart hires Instacart's Seth Dallaire to help grow advertising and revenue from data
20211001_virtualJakeStatefarm_3x2
Credit: State Farm

Jake from State Farm is taking it to the virtual court.

State Farm is leaning into its relationship with the popular video game NBA2K by hosting a Twitch stream where the real Jake from State Farm will face off against other Twitch players. Earlier this month, the video game partnered with State Farm to have Jake introduced as the first branded non-playable character in the NBA2K universe. 

The real Jake, Kevin Miles, will play as his own NBA2K avatar, known as a MyPlayer, who will wear his signature red polo and khakis. Miles will be playing with five other NBA2K players - Tyceno, GoldGlove, LospollosTV, KhleoThomas, and NateHill. 

The six players will be divided into two teams with Miles and GoldGlove as the captains. People watching the stream will be able to vote on who they think will win each match and test their trivia knowledge via Twitch polls. The winner of the two-hour event will receive a trophy featuring a pair of gold khakis. The stream will take place on State Farm’s Twitch channel tomorrow.

In NBA2K, players can hang out before and after games and explore The City, which has different buildings and activities that players can navigate. One of those buildings is a State Farm branded clothing store, with a virtual Jake hanging around outside. Players can “talk” to Jake, and even unlock Jake’s outfit for their own avatar to wear.

“We are always looking for culturally relevant moments and partners that attract younger audiences in new and unexpected ways,” Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand at State Farm, said via email. “Gaming is a growing category with a massive Gen Z and millennial audience and highly effective platforms, like Twitch, that allow brands to connect in meaningful ways. Video games are also known for their strong sense of community, so there’s always been a natural tie-in for us there.”

The event is the latest example of brands tapping into the gaming world. With folks stuck at home, video games saw a huge resurgence during the pandemic, and brands have taken note of the wide reach and diverse audiences. Recently, Dawn launched a hashtag challenge for Minecraft users, and Wonderful Pistachios used a Twitch streamer to promote new flavors. Esport organizations are seeing more brand deals as well. McDonald’s partnered with FaZe Clan, and Lexus became a sponsor for the 100 Thieves.

This is not State Farm’s first foray into the gaming world. In 2018, it sponsored the League of Legends Championship Series. It’s NBA2K partnership builds on the company’s existing partnership with the NBA. State Farm also sponsors Twitch Rivals, an always-on series of competitive gaming events where Twitch streamers play against each other.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

