State Farm's Jake to compete in NBA2K Twitch stream

The real Jake, Kevin Miles, will play as his own NBA2K avatar, known as a MyPlayer, who will wear his signature red polo and khakis. Miles will be playing with five other NBA2K players - Tyceno, GoldGlove, LospollosTV, KhleoThomas, and NateHill.

The six players will be divided into two teams with Miles and GoldGlove as the captains. People watching the stream will be able to vote on who they think will win each match and test their trivia knowledge via Twitch polls. The winner of the two-hour event will receive a trophy featuring a pair of gold khakis. The stream will take place on State Farm’s Twitch channel tomorrow.

In NBA2K, players can hang out before and after games and explore The City, which has different buildings and activities that players can navigate. One of those buildings is a State Farm branded clothing store, with a virtual Jake hanging around outside. Players can “talk” to Jake, and even unlock Jake’s outfit for their own avatar to wear.