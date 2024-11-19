Streamline your content creation to get the most out of your campaigns

Brands are creating more video content than ever before, with single campaigns requiring multiple assets for different platforms and audiences. While this offers marketers more opportunities to reach consumers with platform-specific content, agencies face two major challenges: navigating complex, expensive licensing processes and finding the right high-quality assets quickly.

Legal complexities around licensing can distract marketers from their core creative work. That’s why agencies should choose video creation platforms that offer both royalty-free assets and comprehensive coverage across platforms and regions.

Getting the licensing right

A license that covers all channels globally is your safest bet. The ideal solution provides royalty-free licensing that covers projects across multiple platforms and asset types worldwide.

Now, consider music licensing, which is an incredibly complex business. The right partner should offer a contract that eliminates the need to secure new licenses for each client project while protecting you from legal issues.

An effective video solution should serve as your creative compass, not just a content library. Leading platforms like Artlist curate assets based on large volumes of data and search trends to create seasonal, on-trend, themed, and genre-related asset collections that help you produce content that stands out.

“Artlist feeds valuable information to our content teams, who consistently create premium, high-caliber assets,” notes Amit Ashkenazi, Artlist’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Proprietary asset tagging, together with AI-powered search, helps marketers find assets easily and fast.”

Just as Netflix has Netflix Originals, Artlist has Artlist Originals. Assets, including music, sound effects, footage, and templates are authentically created and produced by world-class artists and musicians, sound engineers, and filmmakers. They undergo a thorough rigorous vetting process and human review. As part of the company’s ongoing evolution, it now also offers Generative AI voiceover text-to-speech.



Artlist recently introduced the AI-powered Artboard. A creative director can upload a client brief, and it automatically suggests relevant assets including music, sound effects, and footage to help build a storyboard. Rather than manually searching through hundreds of thousands of assets, Artlist makes customized recommendations based on specific briefs. The goal is to provide powerful support to marketers, whether you are a leading agency like Ogilvy or an independent agency.

Talk to your clients and collaborators

Regular client feedback keeps projects on track and saves valuable time. Key questions like “Are we interpreting your brief correctly?” and “Which direction are you leaning towards?” help ensure alignment throughout the creative process.

Technology plays a crucial role in streamlining client collaboration. Artlist enables users to share, save, and refine recommendations with multiple stakeholders. Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand its collaborative features. “Next quarter, we’re introducing new tools that will allow creative teams to share curated asset lists for their projects, both internally and with clients,” said Ashkenazi.

Use AI to your advantage

A final word about AI and safety. Companies need commercially safe ways to incorporate AI into content creation. As the initial AI frenzy subsides, creators and brands are now shifting from rapid adoption to careful consideration.

Artlist’s recent trend report survey shows that 31% of creators consider the quality of AI tools as their top priority. “It’s crucial for any platform to address the growing trend by empowering creators to use AI safely and effectively,” said Ashkenazi. “We’ve harnessed our curation capabilities to offer what we feel is the best and commercially safe generated AI voiceover solution in the market.”