Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition

Bloxbiz places in-game ads in Roblox games
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 07, 2021.
Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games
20211006_blockbiz_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Bloxbiz

Esports organization Super League Gaming is getting deeper into metaverse advertising.

Super League is acquiring Bloxbiz, an ad platform that allows brands to place ads in Roblox games. Bloxbiz in-game ads can appear on virtual billboards, or on the sides of buildings, for example. The ad platform, which was founded in 2020, reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users.

The total value of the deal is $17.5 million in equal amounts of cash and Super League equity.

“There are exactly three reliable ways for brands to initiate an authentic relationship with gamers in today’s media landscape – in-game, in-stream, and in-content,” Matt Edelman, Super League Gaming’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Our acquisition of Bloxbiz puts Super League in an enviable position within the in-game advertising ecosystem. We can put marketers in front of a perennially elusive demographic audience at scale, while generating deserving revenue for enterprising game creators working hard to turn their passion into their livelihood.”

The two companies started working together earlier this year when Super League began running multiple Roblox campaigns using Bloxbiz. Liking the results, Super League moved to acquire.

The move comes as more brands are turning to the metaverse as a new way to reach a younger audience. Roblox became incredibly successful thanks to the pandemic, surpassing 150 million monthly active users by the end of July 2020, and went public in March of this year. Roblox itself is not a game, it is a place where people play games made by other developers. Brands can create their own themed worlds for fans to interact with, giving them another advertising avenue.

Super League already has a metaverse presence through its Minecraft properties. Its Minehut provides unlimited free server hosting and it has two other official Minecraft servers, Mineville and Pixel Paradise.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports.

