Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition

Esports organization Super League Gaming is getting deeper into metaverse advertising.

Super League is acquiring Bloxbiz, an ad platform that allows brands to place ads in Roblox games. Bloxbiz in-game ads can appear on virtual billboards, or on the sides of buildings, for example. The ad platform, which was founded in 2020, reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users.

The total value of the deal is $17.5 million in equal amounts of cash and Super League equity.

“There are exactly three reliable ways for brands to initiate an authentic relationship with gamers in today’s media landscape – in-game, in-stream, and in-content,” Matt Edelman, Super League Gaming’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Our acquisition of Bloxbiz puts Super League in an enviable position within the in-game advertising ecosystem. We can put marketers in front of a perennially elusive demographic audience at scale, while generating deserving revenue for enterprising game creators working hard to turn their passion into their livelihood.”

The two companies started working together earlier this year when Super League began running multiple Roblox campaigns using Bloxbiz. Liking the results, Super League moved to acquire.