TikTok explores NFTs as new way to compensate creators

TikTok is not the first social media company to latch on to NFTs as a way to market its platform and compensate creators. Last week, Twitter announced new support for NFT creators by enabling them to show off their ownership of the digital assets on their Twitter timelines. Earlier this year, Twitter also minted 140 NFTs, in honor of its original 140-character limit in messaging, as part of a marketing campaign.

NFTs are unique digital assets created on the blockchain, which is the same ledger system cryptocurrencies use to generate coins and record transactions. NFTs have become popular with brands that are trying to keep up to date with the latest technology. Companies like Taco Bell, Pringles, Anheuser Busch InBev, Campbell’s and more have generated NFTs to see in the online marketplaces.

Vaynerchuk, the CEO of Vaynermedia, has launched personal NFT projects and incorporated them into his agency’s client services.

TikTok worked with Immutable X, one of the many online NFT platforms. The project collaborates with NFT artists, including COIN ARTIST, x0r, RTFKT and Grimes, TikTok said. TikTok said that the money raised from the auctions of the NFTs will "largely go directly" to the creators and artists.

“Fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators,” Nick Tran, TikTok’s global head of marketing, said in the announcement of the project.