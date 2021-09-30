TikTok explores NFTs as new way to compensate creators

TikTok is minting a collection of NFTs to promote celebrities who made it big on the app like Lil Nas X and Bella Poarch. One of the NFTs even pays tribute to Gary Vaynerchuk, the advertising veteran who has been a vocal proponent of the crypto-based technology in marketing.
On Thursday, TikTok announced that it would create six NFTs, non-fungible tokens, which have become a hot digital asset that confer ownership in cyberspace. TikTok called the NFT collection TikTok Top Moments, which will digitally represent milestones from the app’s history, like Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” song that gained popularity on TikTok and inspired a viral video by TikTok creator Rudy Willingham. Another NFT will incorporate Poarch, a performer who found her fame on TikTok. The other NFTs spotlight Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Vaynerchuk, TikTok said. The first NFT will drop on Wednesday on a custom website it developed.
“We're exploring the world of NFTs as a new creator empowerment tool,” TikTok said in its announcement.