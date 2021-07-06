TikTok tests Cameo rival that pays creators for Shoutouts
TikTok is taking a cue from Cameo, the influencer-on-demand video app, and will let fans pay popular accounts for video Shoutouts, a feature that could become another channel for brands to connect with creators.
TikTok has yet to officially launch the program and was not immediately available for comment. But creators and influencer marketing agencies have started to see TikTok Shoutouts pop up, revealing how it works.
The Influencer Marketing Factory, an agency that specializes in creator-based ad campaigns, shared screenshots with Ad Age that indicates how Shoutouts work: One example shows a TikTok creator requesting $3.75 for a custom video; it takes about a week to receive the final product, following a review by TikTok.
In the screenshots, TikTok says the program could be useful to “get personalized videos from your favorite creators. Ask for a happy birthday wish, a pep talk, or another message.”
Shoutouts are just part of TikTok’s monetization program for creators. TikTok has a creator marketplace that helps its most popular users generate deals with brands and it pays them for their contributions to the app. Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and others also have programs that compensate the most popular accounts. In some cases, the social media companies pay creators directly depending on the success of their content. Fans also support creators with direct payments, and brands commission creators for sponsored messages.
TikTok Shoutouts appear to be similar to the Cameo app, which has emerged as a force among influencers and celebrities. Cameo is an app where famous, or semi-famous, internet stars create custom videos for typically small amounts of money. The celebrity sets the price: An influencer like Macy Ray asks for $10 a video, while Ernie Hudson of “Ghostbusters” requests $165. Prices of Cameo videos can run as high as $3,000 or more.
Last year Facebook launched its own Cameo-style program called Super. Meanwhile, Cameo expanded its offering last year with a version for brands called Cameo for Business, where advertisers pay creators slightly higher rates for brand-specific messages.
It’s unclear how brands could wind up trying TikTok Shoutouts, but some of the biggest moments for marketers on TikTok have come from random users who showcase their products and services. Perhaps the most famous example came last year when then-unknown Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok for a video in which he sipped Ocean Spray while riding a skateboard. Brands have been eager to replicate that success, and creator programs are making it easier to experiment.