TikTok wants to help movie theaters engage Gen Z

TikTok is looking to help movie theaters drive ticket sales among Gen Z—which eschews traditional ads for blockbusters—with a new ad format.

Outlined in a blog post today, the update is part of the platform’s second annual TikTok World, an event highlighting tools for brands and marketers. In addition to the new ad format for movie theaters, TikTok also announced several new creator tools.

The Showtime ad format will let movie studios promote films by showing a full trailer on TikTok, then provide local theater showtimes based on users’ locations. Users can click through to ticketing partners to buy tickets. Showtime, which is still in testing, is currently only for invited movie studios in the U.S. TikTok declined to share what studios were part of the pilot.

The move signals how movie studios are trying to reach commercial-averse Gen Z on social platforms. “Gen Z still watches some linear TV, but they watch one-third less than the global average,” said Nikhil Lai, senior analyst at Forrester. “And, when they do watch linear TV, they don’t pay attention to ads. In our recent report on Gen Z behavior, one respondent shared that ‘[Gen Z is] prone to skip ads frequently’ on linear TV and ‘record shows in order to fast-forward through the commercials.’”