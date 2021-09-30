Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

TikTok's Emily Zugay drops new videos in partnership with Adobe and Chubbies

Her logos have been a viral hit across social media
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 30, 2021.
Credit: Emilyzugay via TikTok

Emily Zugay, TikTok’s favorite logo updater, released two new videos this week of her redoing the logos of Chubbies and Adobe. But unlike Zugay's prior work, where she altered the logos of iconic brands such as Starbucks, Target and Apple, it appears Chubbies and Adobe are the first brands to pay her for her work. 

At Adobe we know the power of TikTok is in the creators and what they are making on the platform,” an Adobe spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re always keeping an eye out for social conversations that resonate with our creator community which is why we asked Emily to recreate the Adobe logo, building on the conversation she started.”

An Adobe spokesperson declined to provide the financial terms of the deal. 

Zugay’s new video starts off with Adobe’s “old” and “new” logos. Done with her signature deadpan delivery, the TikTok outlines design tips around color, gradient, and fonts. It will be posted on both Zugay’s TikTok, as well as Adobe’s. The caption reads “recipe for success @adobe #AdobeTok #AdobePartner.” 

In honor of the new video, Adobe will also join the plethora of brands that have changed their TikTok logos to Zugay’s designs.

@emilyzugay

recipe for success @adobe ##AdobeTok ##AdobePartner

♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu

Yesterday, Zugay posted her first sponsored video for Chubbies with the caption “#sponsored I’m glad I could help #chubbies #ad.” That video also featured updated logos for Urban Decay, Scrub Daddy, Funko, and the Jonas Brothers.

Zugay already updated Adobe’s (aka “ABODE”) logo in her third video in a series of logo updates. Chubbies had commented on one of Zugay’s original videos, joking it had “fired our entire graphic design team, they simply lacked your vision.” The 24-year-old’s videos range from 13 million to 23 million views.

 

@emilyzugay

##sponsored Reply to @chubbiesshorts I’m glad I could help ##chubbies ##ad

♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu
Zugay's previous logo makeovers have created demand from other brands asking her to take a stab at their logos. 

Many have adopted the logos she posts, with some even taking the joke to other social media platforms. McDonald's last week temporarily changed its Twitter photo to Zugay’s design and retweeted her video that redid the Golden Arches. 

The Detroit Lions, another logo victim, also shared Zugay’s video on Twitter and even made shirts with her logo.

