TikTok’s Emily Zugay drops new videos in partnership with Adobe and Chubbies

Emily Zugay, TikTok’s favorite logo updater, released two new videos this week of her redoing the logos of Chubbies and Adobe. But unlike Zugay's prior work, where she altered the logos of iconic brands such as Starbucks, Target and Apple, it appears Chubbies and Adobe are the first brands to pay her for her work.

At Adobe we know the power of TikTok is in the creators and what they are making on the platform,” an Adobe spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re always keeping an eye out for social conversations that resonate with our creator community which is why we asked Emily to recreate the Adobe logo, building on the conversation she started.”

An Adobe spokesperson declined to provide the financial terms of the deal.

Zugay’s new video starts off with Adobe’s “old” and “new” logos. Done with her signature deadpan delivery, the TikTok outlines design tips around color, gradient, and fonts. It will be posted on both Zugay’s TikTok, as well as Adobe’s. The caption reads “recipe for success @adobe #AdobeTok #AdobePartner.”

In honor of the new video, Adobe will also join the plethora of brands that have changed their TikTok logos to Zugay’s designs.