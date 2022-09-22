The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

Puma launched an online destination for its metaverse efforts while promoting its show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The “metaverse website” is called Black Station and opens with three “portals” for consumers to access. Two portals unveil new sneaker models tied to Puma’s recent Nitropass NFT drop, which are redeemable by owners for a physical version of the shoe and a customized experience.

When users step back into Black Station’s digital lobby, they can access a third portal, which will bring them into a digital adaption of Puma’s NYFW metaverse show, called “Futrograde,” which will offer guests an adaptation of the real-world “Futrograde” event, as well as opportunities to interact with the collection’s pieces.

Black Station will continue to offer new digital experiences as Puma activates the metaverse in the future.

No. 3: Alibaba expands virtual tools for luxury shoppers

Chinese tech giant Alibaba rolled out new virtual tools for shoppers to use in its luxury shopping destination Tmall Luxury Pavillion. A “Meta Pass” will allow holders priority purchase of products and admission to brands’ offline activities, as well as confer “digital warrants” that can be exchanged for real, limited-edition items, per Alizila, a newshub owned by Alibaba. While these warrants will live on a blockchain, it is unclear whether they are NFTs, or which blockchain they are housed in.

Tmall will also feature an AR fashion show in partnership with Vogue China and various artists. Mascots will walk down virtual runways and pose for selfies with consumers. The event is independent from New York Fashion Week.

The new tools are reportedly Alibaba’s latest steps toward building out its own metaverse. Previously, more than 20 brands launched digital art collectibles on Tmall. The experience as a whole will probably end up being a proprietary metaverse, given control is centralized in Alibaba’s hands.