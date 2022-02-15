Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

The top 5 TikTok truckers brands should know about

Welcome to TruckTok
By Erika Wheless. Published on February 15, 2022.
20220211_Truck-iStock_3X2.png
Credit: iStock

Turns out there is an influencer for everything on TikTok, including truckers.

Texas-based car parts provider PartCatalog recently rounded up the top five TikTok truckers based on their followers and engagement rates. These drivers offer a glimpse into the younger side of trucking, making videos to answer questions about life on the road, reviewing products, and why they became truckers. 

The lack of truckers has caused slowdowns in the supply chain. The job is notorious for long spans away from family, loneliness, and the physical toll of sitting for long hours. The U.S. has a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers, according to a 2021 estimate from the American Trucking Associations, a trade association. The group also estimates that around 72% of the country’s freight transport is moved by trucks, which shows how dependent consumers are on these drivers.

Adryana Oltean

1.6 million TikTok followers

Oltean is originally from Romania, where she started driving at the age of 18 before driving internationally at 24. Her videos answer questions about trucking, and include some comedy and dance clips. She has worked with brands like Panasonic and Redist hair products. She makes an estimated $1,400 per post.

@adryana.oltean Răspunde lui @costyclaudiu ♬ sunet original - Adryana Oltean

Alex Nino

1.4 million TikTok followers

Nino got his start trucking after some encouragement from his uncle. His videos cover what it’s like shopping for life in a truck, storage solutions, and videos with his son. He makes an estimated $961 per post and has worked with brands including A to B fuel cards.
 

@alexnino_ when life hands you lemons, become a truck driver 👏 #foryoupage #viral #trending #waitforit #bigrig #18wheeler #trucker #truckerlife #share #foryou ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco

Asmin de Loa

1 million TikTok followers

De Loa was an aspiring actress before becoming a truck driver. Her videos focus on being a woman in the trucking industry. She’s made TikToks about mattress company Purple for its seat cushions, and is thought to make around $953 per post.

@asmindeloaofficial

I’m captain JACK SPARROW

♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean (Title Theme) - Voidoid
Beautiful Badass Trucker

866,000 TikTok followers

Jessica Melton is another female driver. Her videos are about life on the road and feature her dog Skyler, who lives in the cabin with her. She could make around $837 per post.
 

@beautifulbadasstrucker I was stuck in Texas traffic all day but this made it worth it ❤️ #truckerlife ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele

Trucker Tim

485,000 TikTok followers

Tim is a truck driver in the U.K. who focuses on maintaining his truck and videos with his friend Josh. He’s also a fan of BMWs. Tim has his own line of hoodies, and is estimated to be making around $453 per post.
 

@trucker__tim Re-Torquing My Trailer Wheels!! @joshyboy1995 #truckertim #fyp #hgvdriver #trucking ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

