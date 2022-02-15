The top 5 TikTok truckers brands should know about

Turns out there is an influencer for everything on TikTok, including truckers.

Texas-based car parts provider PartCatalog recently rounded up the top five TikTok truckers based on their followers and engagement rates. These drivers offer a glimpse into the younger side of trucking, making videos to answer questions about life on the road, reviewing products, and why they became truckers.

The lack of truckers has caused slowdowns in the supply chain. The job is notorious for long spans away from family, loneliness, and the physical toll of sitting for long hours. The U.S. has a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers, according to a 2021 estimate from the American Trucking Associations, a trade association. The group also estimates that around 72% of the country’s freight transport is moved by trucks, which shows how dependent consumers are on these drivers.