Trends in global streaming and how Twitter drives tune-in

For streamers, the combination of content and conversation enhances streaming experiences. Having a built-in watch party on the timeline, streamers can discuss and debate before, during and after their favorite shows, covering everything from the latest happenings to viral moments.

For others, timeline conversations get people excited to join new communities and watch content they haven’t seen. This kind of conversation organically drives interest, and for studios that interest may mean tune-in as streamers look to stay in the loop on the most talked-about movies and shows. This gives studios a unique opportunity to be a part of the conversation and deepen the connection with audiences.

I started a list of all the tv I need to watch because it is a three day weekend where I cannot go anywhere and staying in bed would be good for me, and sweet christ I have so much tv to watch



(add suggestions if you have good taste and I missed something) pic.twitter.com/IjnDAi4ZxF — Holly (@holly_holl) July 2, 2022

2. Make a genuine connection with fans.

Twitter is the thread connecting communities around entertainment in real-time. With over 250 million tweets and 37 million⁴ unique authors mentioning streaming-specific content over the last year, it’s easy to see that Twitter is not only the platform where fans dive deeper into the shows and movies they love, it’s also the platform where users discover new content. Approximately 51% of U.S. Twitter users find out about TV shows from social media⁵ and U.S. Twitter users are more likely to use social media as a means of discovery, compared with users from other leading social media platforms.⁶ What’s more, 72% of people surveyed on Twitter say that Twitter makes them feel like they’re a part of an online community. The Twitter timeline lends itself as a place where cultural moments can—and do—occur.⁷

i just love how there’s always at least one stranger things cast member trending on twitter at all times — abby (@chiefjopperz) July 10, 2022

This method of discovery is only preceded by recommendations from friends and advertising on the streaming platform themselves.

3. Conversation equals success. In a crowded and global streaming market, studios have to find fresh ways to cut through the noise. And for the entertainment industry we know that the power of conversation on Twitter drives tune-in. Exposure to conversation and paid media yields on average 1.5-times higher tune-in compared with paid media alone from studios.⁸ And Twitter is by far the most efficient way to drive conversation with a 4:1 ratio of conversation impact compared with TV, print, OOH and other leading social media outlets.⁹

twitter made me watch heartstopper.

thank you twitter<3 — Alyx ꩜ (@alyx_network) May 24, 2022

Streamers start out as audiences, but when a studio can organically foster authentic connections with these viewers they quickly become fans. And fans create communities that thrive on Twitter. This is where the long-lasting value lies.

¹ YouGov RealTime Survey commissioned by Twitter, March 11-April 4 2022. “Which one of the following types of content do you watch via streaming services most often” (SINGLE SELECT). Active Twitter Users. UK n=733,SP n=454,CA n=292,BR n=296,US n=473,ID n=1,137,MX n=334,FR n=166,JP n=421



² YouGov RealTime Survey commissioned by Twitter, March 11-April 4 2022. “Which, if any, of the following streaming services have you ever watched content from? This includes services you’re subscribed to and services you’ve watched content from”. Selected at least 2 (64%) or at least 3 (50%) options. Active Twitter Users. UK n=733,SP n=454,CA n=292,BR n=296,US n=473,ID n=1,137,MX n=334,FR n=166,JP n=421



³ YouGov RealTime Survey, March 11-April 4 2022. “Which, if any, of the following streaming services have you ever watched content from? This includes services you’re subscribed to and services you’ve watched content from”. Selected at least 3 options. Active Twitter Users, n=211. Non-Twitter social media users (Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, WeChat, Qzone, Meetup, Weibo, Tiktok OR YouTube). Active Twitter Users. UK n=733,SP n=454,CA n=292,BR n=296,US n=473,ID n=1,137,MX n=334,FR n=166,JP n=421.



⁴ Twitter Internal Data (Semantic Core). Global Tweets (including RTs) from 7/30/2021-7/25/2022. Retrieved July 2022.



⁵ YouGov Profiles Data. Question: Ways of finding out about new TV shows (select all that apply). US only. Retrieved March 11-April 4 2022.



⁶ YouGov Profiles Data. Question: Ways of finding out about new TV shows (select all that apply). US only. Retrieved March 11-April 4 2022.



⁷ Twitter Insiders, US Only, October 21–28, 2020, n=167



⁸ Source: Samba, commissioned by Twitter, TV Tune-In, April 2020-June 2022. US. N=162



⁹ Source: Twitter Meta Analysis: Measuring the impact of Earned Conversation, Neustar MMM (2019)