Twitter adds new shopping features amid social e-commerce push

Twitter, like other social media platforms, is working to become more customer-friendly. The new Shops builds upon another feature Twitter announced back in July 2021, Shop Module, which allows merchants to display up to five products on their profile. In November of last year, Twitter also started testing livestream shopping with Walmart. GoPuff hosted a live shopping event on Twitter during the Super Bowl, and Samsung hosted one at it’s bi-annual product event.

"We know that shoppers come to Twitter to interact with brands and have conversations about products. We also know that when people discover products through conversation, it sparks interest in learning more about those products. Our growing shopping ecosystem is designed to leverage the power of that shopping conversation and create a pathway for people to go from talking about and discovering products to browsing and purchasing them," said Bruce Falck, general manager, Goldbird, Twitter's revenue products. "We'll keep investing in Twitter Shopping because we believe in the power of the conversations that Twitter facilitates around products and its potential to drive sales."