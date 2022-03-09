Twitter adds new shopping features amid social e-commerce push

Twitter is expanding the number of products that merchants can display at the top of their profiles, as the platform works to become more shopper-friendly in an effort to help brands drive sales.
The new feature, called Twitter Shops, will allow businesses to upload 50 shoppable products. Users will be able to click on the “View shop” button on a profile to scroll through the items. Customers can then click on a product to open an in-app browser to complete their purchase on the merchant's website. Twitter will not take any revenue cut from purchases completed through Shops.