Twitter advertisers reflect on Jack Dorsey's tenure

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter, but he will leave a lasting impression on the ad world where he was treated as a visionary tech innovator, even if he often seemed aloof to the concerns of everyday brands, according to people familiar with his leadership style.
On Monday, Dorsey resigned from Twitter after serving as CEO since 2015. Dorsey helped create Twitter in 2006. Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, was immediately named as Dorsey’s successor. Dorsey has been a looming presence in the advertising world, but his attention was divided, splitting his time between Twitter and his payments company Square. Now, advertisers, which are Twitter’s main source of revenue, have to consider what’s next for the company under new leadership.
Lou Paskalis, who is the president and chief operating officer at the Mobile Marketing Association, has been a big proponent of Twitter since he was a top media planner at Bank of America. Paskalis said that Dorsey has been engaged with the ad community for years, and he often attended Twitter’s Influence Council sessions convened during yearly industry events like Cannes, CES and NewFronts. Dorsey would talk with chief marketing officers and agency leaders about the future of the internet and the role of social media in the world.
Paskalis recalled one Influence Council dinner in New York City after Dorsey returned as CEO to Twitter. Dorsey was speaking in an informal interview with General Electric Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff. “He offered a vision that was so profoundly deep that I realized I completely underestimated who Jack was,” Paskalis said.