Twitter launches live shopping with Walmart

Twitter is jumping on the live shopping bandwagon.

The social media platform will run its first live shopping test next week in collaboration with Walmart. In addition to the live stream pilot, Twitter will roll out its Shop module to more U.S. merchants in the coming weeks, as well as a Twitter shopping manager to help merchants onboard and manage products.

The Walmart live shopping event will be hosted by singer Jason Derulo, who will highlight Walmart electronics, home goods, apparel, and seasonal decor during a 30-minute show. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET across all of Walmart’s social media channels and marks the start of Walmart’s Cyber Week.

The live stream will let users test out Twitter’s latest shopping experience. Viewers can check out the “Shop” tab, and toggle back and forth between products and the live stream. They’ll also be able to make purchases on Walmart’s website in-app while the live stream is still going.

"We are honored to have Walmart onboard as the first-ever brand to host a Live Shopping event on Twitter,” Sarah Personette, Twitter’s Chief Customer Officer, said in a statement. “Walmart is renowned for bringing customers an immersive look into their products and we are excited to bring this experience onto Twitter with them, while helping them reach their business objectives.”

