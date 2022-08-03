Twitter users support the platform and ads amid Elon Musk battle

Twitter users support the company more than Musk

The poll asked all U.S. respondents which social media platforms they used, and found that 35% of U.S. consumers used Twitter weekly or daily. As a point of comparison, 68% of people said they used Facebook weekly or daily; 62% used YouTube weekly or daily; 31% used Snapchat weekly or daily and 40% used TikTok weekly or daily.



The new poll offers insights into the mood of Twitter users, and non-Twitter users, during its very public fight with Musk. Last month, Twitter reported that second-quarter ad revenue grew 2% year over year to $1.08 billion. Twitter noted in its financial statement that “uncertainty” around the Musk deal contributed to headwinds against the company.

Twitter is suing Musk to make good on his $44 billion deal to buy the company after he tried to pull his offer, claiming “spambots” were a bigger concern than he anticipated. Spambots are automated, fake accounts that can spread misinformation, harass authentic users and affect trends on social media. Many Twitter watchers think Musk is using bots as a pretense to save $44 billion, which now seems like a high price since most social media platforms have lost value this year amid an economic downturn. Twitter argued in its July lawsuit against Musk that the billionaire was “well aware” of how the platform accounted for bots before he made the deal.



As for which party should win the court case: Twitter’s most active users backed Twitter, with 49% of daily users rooting for the company and 36% of daily users rooting for Musk. When the survey included Twitter users and non-Twitter users alike, more people supported Musk, with 41% of people saying Musk should win and 35% of people saying Twitter should win. The rest of those surveyed were undecided.

“Given that daily Twitter users more often side with Twitter over Musk, familiarity with the platform may play a role,” said Will Johnson, CEO of The Harris Poll. “That said, it seems like Americans may prefer to support a charismatic public figure over a corporation, or Musk over Twitter, in general.”



It appears that the Musk fight has not harmed Twitter’s reputation: 30% of people surveyed said they had a better opinion of Twitter since the deal was made, 18% had a worse opinion, and 52% of people’s opinions remained unchanged.