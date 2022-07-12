Twitter's ad sales in disarray over Elon Musk drama, advertisers say

Elon Musk may never buy Twitter, but the billionaire’s bid for the company has left lasting damage to Twitter’s ad sales department, according to agencies and marketers. Twitter ad sales and agency representatives have been leaving the company in recent months because of the turmoil created by the billionaire’s acquisition offer, which is now in disarray.
“Quite a few people I know have gone elsewhere,” said one top ad agency executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “And if Twitter salespeople want to leave, they can easily find a job anywhere else.”
“Loads of people left,” said another agency executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think that, honestly, there was a lot of backlash, people weren’t a fan of what [Musk] was coming out and saying … People were like frankly, ‘fuck this I’m out of here.’”
Some advertisers have also shifted spending away from Twitter in recent months, according to this agency executive, who has seen some clients move significant chunks of advertising dollars that would have been relegated to Twitter, but are now going to services like TikTok.
Agency executives called the talent drain “noticeable.”
Twitter declined to comment when asked about a mini-exodus of ad sales talent. And it’s unclear exactly how many sales staff have sought new jobs.