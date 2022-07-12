Twitter's ad sales in disarray over Elon Musk drama, advertisers say

“There will be negative implications for the platform, there already have been,” said Lou Paskalis, president and chief operating officer at Mobile Marketing Association, an industry trade group.

Twitter has been affected in a few crucial ways: Musk’s takeover initially unnerved brands that were worried his policies would affect moderation. Twitter’s employees were also shaken by the uncertainty. Staffers were concerned that Musk did not have the cultural sensitivity to continue the progress the company has made on diversity, equity and inclusion, among other initiatives around health and safety. Now, Musk’s broadsided attacks on Twitter over the “bot” question are leaving their mark, as well, according to advertisers.

“Morale has been shaken because this situation, I think, is unprecedented in the history of advertising,” Paskalis said.

'It’s dysfunctional'

Twitter is still holding strong with its core marketers, according to Paskalis, many of whom have rallied behind the company. “It probably has galvanized more marketers to support the platform than it’s cost,” Paskalis said.

There have been changes, though, inside the company and among advertisers, according to advertising executives who work closely with Twitter.

Some agency leaders said they haven’t heard from their Twitter reps in a while, and that’s unusual for an ad sales force that had been known as one of the most engaged in the industry.

“It’s dysfunctional,” said one agency exec, also speaking on the condition of anonymity. “It’s not going to get its fair share of advertising revenue because management and staff are distracted.”

The bulk of Twitter's revenue comes from advertising. Twitter’s ad revenue soared 40% to nearly $4.5 billion last year and increased 23% to $1.11 billion in the first quarter of 2022.