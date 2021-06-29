Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Twitter’s top sales and partnerships exec Matt Derella set to leave the company

Matt Derella is leaving Twitter in early August after nearly a decade
Published on June 29, 2021.
Matt Derella

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Twitter Inc.’s top sales and partnerships executive, Matt Derella, is leaving the company in early August after nearly a decade.

Derella reported to CEO Jack Dorsey and oversaw all of Twitter’s revenue operations, including its advertising sales and data licensing business. Sarah Personette, a VP running Twitter’s sales teams under Derella, will take over his responsibilities with the title chief customer officer, the company says.

Twitter’s business has long been reliant on big brand marketers and event-based advertising. Those kinds of campaigns require more hands-on assistance from executives like Derella. He was also a main point of contact for advertisers and content partners at events like the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and the Cannes Lions marketing festival in France, explaining the company’s newest products and opportunities and taking feedback for improvements.

Twitter revenue was $1.04 billion in the first quarter, up 28% from the year prior. The company will report earnings for the second quarter at the end of July.

The change follows a similar shakeup at Facebook Inc., which just lost two long-time sales executives, David Fischer, chief revenue officer, and Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business. Fischer’s job was filled by Marne Levine.

--Bloomberg News

