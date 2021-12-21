Under Armour drops sneaker NFT to honor Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Under Armour released an NFT of Stephen Curry's sneaker to celebrate the NBA star's record for the most 3-pointers in the history of the sport.

The non-fungible token is a replica of the Curry Flow 9 sneaker he was wearing when he broke the record last week.

Buyers of the virtual sneaker will be able to dress their avatars across platforms including Decentraland, Gala Games and The Sandbox. Under Armour partnered with WPP-owned agency Berlin Cameron on the project; NFT production company NewKino and marketplace Luna helped with its execution.

For clothing companies, releasing digital apparel is becoming a popular tactic to engage younger consumers in the metaverse. Forever 21 and Ralph Lauren recently dropped virtual fashion lines on Roblox, as did Nike, whose Jordan Brand is a main competitor of Under Armour’s Curry Brand. Nike last week acquired RTFKT, a company that specializes in NFTs and metaverse-friendly clothing. The move suggests Nike is angling for long-term adoption of virtual wearables.