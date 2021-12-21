Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Under Armour drops sneaker NFT to honor Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

The shoe will also be a wearable item across different metaverse platforms
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 21, 2021.
Why the local ad spending outlook for 2022 has improved
20211220_UA_StephCurry_UnderArmor2_3x2.jpg
Credit: Under Armor

Under Armour released an NFT of Stephen Curry's sneaker to celebrate the NBA star's record for the most 3-pointers in the history of the sport. 

The non-fungible token is a replica of the Curry Flow 9 sneaker he was wearing when he broke the record last week. 

Buyers of the virtual sneaker will be able to dress their avatars across platforms including Decentraland, Gala Games and The Sandbox. Under Armour partnered with WPP-owned agency Berlin Cameron on the project; NFT production company NewKino and marketplace Luna helped with its execution.

For clothing companies, releasing digital apparel is becoming a popular tactic to engage younger consumers in the metaverse. Forever 21 and Ralph Lauren recently dropped virtual fashion lines on Roblox, as did Nike, whose Jordan Brand is a main competitor of Under Armour’s Curry Brand. Nike last week acquired RTFKT, a company that specializes in NFTs and metaverse-friendly clothing. The move suggests Nike is angling for long-term adoption of virtual wearables.

More on the metaverse
Nike teams up with Roblox as metaverse interest grows
Erika Wheless
Adidas dives into metaverse with NFT collection
Erika Wheless
Nike buys hot NFT startup as its metaverse push grows
Garett Sloane

Under Armour’s Curry NFT collection includes 2,974 copies—one for each of the player’s career three-pointers leading up the record. They’re available for $333 each, with proceeds going to charities dedicated to improving youth access to sport.

Recent news suggests Under Armour is preparing a major push into the metaverse behind its Curry Brand. The company earlier this month filed a trademark application for Curry’s ‘SC3’ logo, seeking to use the design for a number of goods and programs for use in virtual worlds, per Boardroom. The approach mirrors that of Nike, which also filed a trademark application weeks before its Nikeland activation on Roblox. 

Other sports clothing companies that have shown interest in the metaverse include Adidas, which launched an NFT collection last week in partnership with crypto leader Bored Ape Yacht Club.

As for Curry, the athlete is the latest example of a star bringing their personal brand at the metaverse. Curry released an NFT collection yesterday with crypto exchange FTX that also celebrates his three-point record. Similar efforts have been launched by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

