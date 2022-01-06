ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia exploring sale of the CW Network

Mark Pedowitz, CEO of the CW Network, said co-owners ViacomCBS Inc. and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia are “exploring strategic options to optimize the value of their joint venture” during a period of great change in television viewing.

“This transformative time in our industry has led to a series of business activity across media and content companies,” Pedowitz wrote in a memo to staff on Thursday. “It’s too early to speculate what might happen, but we promise to keep you updated as we learn more.”

Viacom and WarnerMedia have been considering a sale of all or part of the network for months, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Among the possible buyers is Nexstar Media Group Inc., a large TV station owner with many CW affiliates. A spokesman for Nexstar declined to comment.

Founded 15 years ago as a joint venture between the two media giants, the CW is a free, over-the-air network focusing on teens and young adults. Its hits include a number of DC Comics superhero shows as well as “All American,” a high school football drama.

