Creators in Cannes—influencers choose VidCon over the Croisette

The creator economy has exploded in the two years since COVID-19 shut down the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on the French Riviera. So this year, amid the ad agencies and tech giants that will litter the Croisette, there will also be a mix of influencer marketing firms and creators eager to hobnob with potential brand partners.

But influencers' presence in Cannes might be more muted than otherwise expected due to VidCon, an annual conference that brings together creators, platforms and fans. That festival, which is happening June 22-25 in Anaheim, California, is a bigger draw for some of the world’s best-known creators (Cannes runs June 20-24). VidCon speakers include TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Khaby Lame, and KallmeKris, as well as YouTuber MrBeast. Pinterest’s chief content officer Malik Ducard and Meta’s VP of entertainment Dane Glasgow will also attend.

“If you look at the Cannes’ marquee lineup, you don’t see much presence from the traditional influencer world,” said Eric Martucci, senior VP of influencer client services at BEN, an influencer marketing and product placement firm. “But we are having creator-led dinners and events at VidCon.” He points out that folks who aren’t in the advertising industry, such as younger creators, may not be aware of what Cannes Lions is about.