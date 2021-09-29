Mendelsohn is a seasoned Facebook veteran in her own right, having seen firsthand during eight years with the company how the social media stew gets made. She is becoming one of the go-to Facebook executives who keeps brands and ad agencies in the loop on all the programs that affect marketers on the world’s largest social network—and it’s possible that’s not always the easiest job.

Mendelsohn has a unique perspective to provide, too, on larger philosophical questions regarding online communications, with issues including COVID-19 disinformation. Mendelsohn has been quite open about her health and how she is living with a rare blood cancer, which makes health care and the need for credible health information a subject to which she can personally relate.

Facebook is in the middle of some of its biggest leadership changes, too, with new executives taking on new roles, including Mendelsohn. We see what it all means for the influential company with about 3.5 billion users across its family of apps.

Mendelsohn discusses how Facebook is adjusting to address its current challenges, and how it’s still moving full steam ahead into its future. She may even do it all while wearing a pair of Facebook Ray-Bans, the latest gadget from the company that speaks to its interest in new technology and making sure it’s plugged into internet culture for years to come.

Mendelsohn is also a non-executive director at Diageo, the beer and spirits brand, which is a big-time marketer. And British-born Mendelsohn is a Lady of England and received the Commander of the Order of the British Empire—so she might just know the queen. We’ll find out.