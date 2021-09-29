Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live at 1 p.m. EDT: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn keeps her cool even when the brands are frantic

The social giant's Nicola Mendelsohn has been filling the role of liaison to the ad world vacated by Carolyn Everson
By Garett Sloane. Published on September 29, 2021.
Watch the livestream broadcast here at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In the next live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s interim head of global business group, joins tech reporter Garett Sloane to discuss how she’s fitting into her new role, which she took over from Carolyn Everson, who left the social network in June.

Mendelsohn is a seasoned Facebook veteran in her own right, having seen firsthand during eight years with the company how the social media stew gets made. She is becoming one of the go-to Facebook executives who keeps brands and ad agencies in the loop on all the programs that affect marketers on the world’s largest social network—and it’s possible that’s not always the easiest job.

Mendelsohn has a unique perspective to provide, too, on larger philosophical questions regarding online communications, with issues including COVID-19 disinformation. Mendelsohn has been quite open about her health and how she is living with a rare blood cancer, which makes health care and the need for credible health information a subject to which she can personally relate.

Facebook is in the middle of some of its biggest leadership changes, too, with new executives taking on new roles, including Mendelsohn. We see what it all means for the influential company with about 3.5 billion users across its family of apps.

Mendelsohn discusses how Facebook is adjusting to address its current challenges, and how it’s still moving full steam ahead into its future. She may even do it all while wearing a pair of Facebook Ray-Bans, the latest gadget from the company that speaks to its interest in new technology and making sure it’s plugged into internet culture for years to come.

Mendelsohn is also a non-executive director at Diageo, the beer and spirits brand, which is a big-time marketer. And British-born Mendelsohn is a Lady of England and received the Commander of the Order of the British Empire—so she might just know the queen. We’ll find out.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow
