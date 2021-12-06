ReachTV has emerged as a one of the opportunities for brands looking to allocate more ad dollars to Black- and minority-owned media companies.

In 2021, ReachTV struck a deal with IPG Mediabrands’ Magna to bring the agency's clients opportunities for sponsorships and content integrations, among other things, across ReachTV's nearly 2,5000 screens in about 90 airports in North America and the United Kingdom. ReachTV also struck an expanded content deal with NBCUniversal that brings news, sports, entertainment and even Peacock programming to ReachTV screens. As part of the deal, NBCU is also using its sales muscle to make ReachTV a part of its pitch to advertisers, providing sales support and market intelligence to ReachTV.

Founded by Bibbens in 2016, ReachTV offers a mix of “uplifting” original programming, as well as content from A&E, AMC and NFL Network, among others. When CNN decided to get out of the airport TV business earlier this year, ReachTV swooped in to take over those screens.

Aside from expanding its footprint, over the past year, ReachTV has also moved into other areas of content such as a deal with the NFL.