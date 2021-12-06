Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET: How brands invested in Black-owned media in 2021

ReachTV CEO Lynnwood Bibbens discusses if the ad world made strides in shifting marketing dollars to Black-owned media channels
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter shuffles executive team after Jack Dorsey's departure

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. EST—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO of ReachTV, an out-of-home media company that has TV screens in airports and other locations, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss Madison Avenue's efforts to shift ad dollars to Black-owned media channels. 

ReachTV has emerged as a one of the opportunities for brands looking to allocate more ad dollars to Black- and minority-owned media companies. 

In 2021, ReachTV struck a deal with IPG Mediabrands’ Magna to bring the agency's clients opportunities for sponsorships and content integrations, among other things, across ReachTV's nearly 2,5000 screens in about 90 airports in North America and the United Kingdom. ReachTV also struck an expanded content deal with NBCUniversal that brings news, sports, entertainment and even Peacock programming to ReachTV screens. As part of the deal, NBCU is also using its sales muscle to make ReachTV a part of its pitch to advertisers, providing sales support and market intelligence to ReachTV.

Founded by Bibbens in 2016, ReachTV offers a mix of “uplifting” original programming, as well as content from A&E, AMC and NFL Network, among others. When CNN decided to get out of the airport TV business earlier this year, ReachTV swooped in to take over those screens. 

Aside from expanding its footprint, over the past year, ReachTV has also moved into other areas of content such as a deal with the NFL. 

More Ad Age video
Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Kohl’s 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano on the future of livestream shopping
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: The state of holiday travel with TripAdvisor
Jeanine Poggi
Credit: Lynnwood Bibbens

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter shuffles executive team after Jack Dorsey's departure

Twitter shuffles executive team after Jack Dorsey's departure
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

Square becomes Block in latest corporate name shift toward new businesses

Square becomes Block in latest corporate name shift toward new businesses
Facebook opens up to more cryptocurrency advertisers

Facebook opens up to more cryptocurrency advertisers
12 marketing execs leading the metaverse charge

12 marketing execs leading the metaverse charge
Salesforce promotes Bret Taylor to co-CEO

Salesforce promotes Bret Taylor to co-CEO

Kimberly-Clark's Zena Arnold on Google, CPG and marketing in a cookieless world

Kimberly-Clark's Zena Arnold on Google, CPG and marketing in a cookieless world

NBA Top Shot NFTs jump from online into real world

NBA Top Shot NFTs jump from online into real world