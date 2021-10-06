Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live 11:30 a.m. ET: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules

TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. sports partnerships, discusses connecting fans and brands with sports moments
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 06, 2021.
What brands need to know about the Twitch hack

Watch the livestream broadcast above at 11:30 a.m. ET—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. sports partnerships at Twitter, joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi to discuss how the social platform is evolving how it connects fans and brands to big sports moments. 

Adeshola, one of Ad Age's 2021 40 Under 40 honorees, has spent the last year navigating how to connect fans with their favorite teams, even when they couldn't cheer for them in person. This included featuring tweets courtside in the NBA bubble and printing tweets on the starting line at the Daytona 500 and on Super Bowl confetti. Although fans are back in the stands, how they interact with sports on social platforms has permanently evolved.

And with new name, image and likeness rules for college athletes, Adeshola’s team struck a partnership with Opendorse, an agency that helps secure athletic endorsement deals, to provide student-athletes with a pathway to monetize video content on Twitter.

