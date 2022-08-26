How virtual hearing aids are entering Roblox to fight stigma among Gen Z

Virtual hearing aids are coming to Roblox in a push by Soundly to combat the stigma around young people who need the device.

The hearing health marketplace is launching a line of hearing aids available on the Roblox store on Aug. 26, with the goal of giving young players an opportunity to design an avatar that looks like them. The hearing aids will have six designs, including Pegasus wings, lighting bolts, smiley faces, and flowers. Players can purchase the hearing aids for $50 Robux (about 60 cents), the platform’s in-game currency, with 100% of the proceeds going to Unicef.

The idea for a Roblox implementation came after Soundly CEO Blake Cadwell searched for hearing aids in the Roblox shop, which lets users customize their avatars. Only one hearing aid appeared, while there were thousands of choices for glasses.

“It got me asking how that can be,” Cadwell said. “Our focus is changing the perception arrond hearing health, and we want this to be a top-of-funnel moment.”