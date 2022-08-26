Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How virtual hearing aids are entering Roblox to fight stigma among Gen Z

Soundly designed a line of virtual hearing aids for the gaming platform
By Erika Wheless. Published on August 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order
Credit: Roblox/Soundly

Virtual hearing aids are coming to Roblox in a push by Soundly to combat the stigma around young people who need the device. 

The hearing health marketplace is launching a line of hearing aids available on the Roblox store on Aug. 26, with the goal of giving young players an opportunity to design an avatar that looks like them. The hearing aids will have six designs, including Pegasus wings, lighting bolts, smiley faces, and flowers. Players can purchase the hearing aids for $50 Robux (about 60 cents), the platform’s in-game currency, with 100% of the proceeds going to Unicef.

The idea for a Roblox implementation came after Soundly CEO Blake Cadwell searched for hearing aids in the Roblox shop, which lets users customize their avatars. Only one hearing aid appeared, while there were thousands of choices for glasses. 

“It got me asking how that can be,” Cadwell said. “Our focus is changing the perception arrond hearing health, and we want this to be a top-of-funnel moment.” 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Cadwell was familiar with putting brands in Roblox from his many years at Day One Agency, which helped him design the hearing aids. He also reached out to the designer of the original Roblox hearing aid to help with the new collection. Cadwell himself deals with hereditary hearing loss and had his own frustrating experience navigating the fractured hearing aid marketplace. Most insurance does not cover hearing aids for adults because the devices are labeled cosmetic, the same category as plastic surgery.

Last week, the FDA established a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids to help consumers buy hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist. While the ruling only applies to consumers over the age of 18, an estimated 34 million children globally have some form of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. Deaf and hard-of-hearing children have a higher risk of being bullied than their peers, according to the Laryngoscope medical journal. Cadwell is looking to make hearing aids more common in one of Gen Z’s favorite gaming platforms.

There won’t be any branding tied to Soundly. Cadwell says the KPIs for the activation focus on social views and shares, and how often the hearing aids are looked for in the avatar shop.

More from Ad Age
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Asa Hiken
Why gaming is becoming a key marketing tool for feminine-focused brands
Erika Wheless
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to get a Twitch-sourced menu item
Erika Wheless

“We’ll have to react to the community,” he said. “There is almost certainly something we haven't thought of, or a design that users will want to see.”

There have been other brands looking to reduce the stigma around hearing loss in young people. In June, Mattel released a line of Barbie dolls aimed at being more diverse and inclusive, including a doll with hearing aids.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order

Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order

Twitter whistleblower casts new doubts for advertisers in Elon Musk saga

Twitter whistleblower casts new doubts for advertisers in Elon Musk saga
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Zero-party data and brands—how marketers are continually navigating privacy crackdowns

Zero-party data and brands—how marketers are continually navigating privacy crackdowns
NFTs from Nike, Dolce & Gabbana top leaderboard for branded collections

NFTs from Nike, Dolce & Gabbana top leaderboard for branded collections
Small businesses on TikTok—5 strategies to go viral

Small businesses on TikTok—5 strategies to go viral

Why Slim Jim's TikTok is aggressively commenting on user accounts

Why Slim Jim's TikTok is aggressively commenting on user accounts