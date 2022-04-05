WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar exits ahead of Discovery merger

Jason Kilar is departing as CEO of WarnerMedia, days before the parent of Warner Bros. studios and HBO merges with Discovery Inc. to form a new media company.

Kilar, 50, who co-founded and led the Hulu streaming service before going on to run WarnerMedia under current owner AT&T Inc., is stepping down, according to an internal memo.

“We’re leading the industry creatively,” Kilar said in the note to staff. “We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe.”

His exit paves the way for David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, to begin building his own management team at the soon-to-be-combined companies. AT&T, which bought the former Time Warner Inc. for $85 billion in 2018, is returning to its roots as a phone company after a failed experiment in media.

