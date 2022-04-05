Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar exits ahead of Discovery merger

Kilar's departure paves the way for David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, to begin building his own management team
Published on April 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Credit: Bloomberg L.P.

Jason Kilar is departing as CEO of WarnerMedia, days before the parent of Warner Bros. studios and HBO merges with Discovery Inc. to form a new media company.

Kilar, 50, who co-founded and led the Hulu streaming service before going on to run WarnerMedia under current owner AT&T Inc., is stepping down, according to an internal memo.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“We’re leading the industry creatively,” Kilar said in the note to staff. “We’ve elevated technology, product, and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe.”

His exit paves the way for David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, to begin building his own management team at the soon-to-be-combined companies. AT&T, which bought the former Time Warner Inc. for $85 billion in 2018, is returning to its roots as a phone company after a failed experiment in media.

A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil

AT&T appointed Kilar to run WarnerMedia in April 2020, believing a technology executive with experience in streaming could lead the company into a new era. AT&T was on the verge of launching a streaming business, HBO Max, and viewed Kilar as the right person for the job.

He made waves in the film industry during the pandemic by releasing all of the Warner Bros. movies simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service. That broke the old rules of distribution, which called for cinemas to have new movies exclusively for 90 days or more.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
New video game measurement allows brands to evaluate how much attention is paid to in-game ads

New video game measurement allows brands to evaluate how much attention is paid to in-game ads
What PacSun and Wendy's can teach brands about Roblox and Meta's Horizon Worlds

What PacSun and Wendy's can teach brands about Roblox and Meta's Horizon Worlds

Inequity in the metaverse—how brands can prioritize multicultural marketing in virtual worlds

Inequity in the metaverse—how brands can prioritize multicultural marketing in virtual worlds
Adidas to create metaverse avatars for fans inspired by new shoe collection

Adidas to create metaverse avatars for fans inspired by new shoe collection
Coca-Cola now has a 'pixel-flavored' drink in metaverse play

Coca-Cola now has a 'pixel-flavored' drink in metaverse play
5 NIL deals marketers should know about

5 NIL deals marketers should know about
Why Google's ad test to replace cookies may face hurdles

Why Google's ad test to replace cookies may face hurdles