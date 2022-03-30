Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Wendy’s opens metaverse restaurant in Meta's Horizon Worlds

The ‘Wendyverse’ will also feature basketball and Baconators
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 30, 2022.
iHeartMedia eyes metaverse advertising with Super League Gaming partnership
Credit: Wendy's

Wendy’s is joining Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform with "Wendyverse," a marketing-meets-gaming offering that comes as more brands are aiming to reach consumers in virtual worlds.

Starting April 2, those with a Quest 2 headset will be able to enter the metaverse activation, which is divided into two areas: Towne Square Central, home to a virtual Wendy’s restaurant, and Partnership Plaza, where players can shoot Baconators on a branded basketball court called the Buck BiscuitDome (a nod to the limited-edition menu item that is currently available). The experiences were developed through a collaboration between the brand and community creators.

Virtual experiences like "Wendyverse" are becoming increasingly popular for brands hoping to entice digitally minded—and typically younger—consumers. Jose Cuervo this week announced plans to build a distillery in Decentraland, and Miller Lite opened a bar on the same platform for the Super Bowl. Quick-service restaurants in particular have shown interest in the space as they look to integrate culture into their marketing: Chipotle and McDonald’s, for instance, have both launched virtual experiences, and Arby’s recently filed trademarks to offer virtual food and beverages.

What's notable about Wendy’s effort, however, is its use of Horizon Worlds, a platform that has seen far fewer brand partnerships to date than rival platforms like Roblox, Decentraland and The Sandbox. The requirement of an Oculus headset, which can cost up to $300, may afford a more immersive experience, but could also significantly limit the number of consumers able to gain access.

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain has been busy marketing around March Madness, which could help to explain the inclusion of a basketball court in its metaverse world. The brand recently hosted a “Rick and Morty”-themed pop-up on the Las Vegas strip, which drew attention to the tournament, and is currently airing TV ads that feature former professional basketball player Reggie Miller. Wendy's is also working with Twitter to bring a tweet-powered vending machine to the Men's Final Four in New Orleans. 

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

