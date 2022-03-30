Wendy’s opens metaverse restaurant in Meta's Horizon Worlds

What's notable about Wendy’s effort, however, is its use of Horizon Worlds, a platform that has seen far fewer brand partnerships to date than rival platforms like Roblox, Decentraland and The Sandbox. The requirement of an Oculus headset, which can cost up to $300, may afford a more immersive experience, but could also significantly limit the number of consumers able to gain access.

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain has been busy marketing around March Madness, which could help to explain the inclusion of a basketball court in its metaverse world. The brand recently hosted a “Rick and Morty”-themed pop-up on the Las Vegas strip, which drew attention to the tournament, and is currently airing TV ads that feature former professional basketball player Reggie Miller. Wendy's is also working with Twitter to bring a tweet-powered vending machine to the Men's Final Four in New Orleans.