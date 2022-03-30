Wendy’s opens metaverse restaurant in Meta's Horizon Worlds

Wendy’s is joining Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform with "Wendyverse," a marketing-meets-gaming offering that comes as more brands are aiming to reach consumers in virtual worlds.
Starting April 2, those with a Quest 2 headset will be able to enter the metaverse activation, which is divided into two areas: Towne Square Central, home to a virtual Wendy’s restaurant, and Partnership Plaza, where players can shoot Baconators on a branded basketball court called the Buck BiscuitDome (a nod to the limited-edition menu item that is currently available). The experiences were developed through a collaboration between the brand and community creators.
