Why brands should avoid ‘West Elm Caleb’ and similar TikTok trends

“West Elm Caleb” may be one of the latest trends to take social media by storm, but that doesn't mean brands necessarily should hop on it.

Brands including Ruggable, Hellmann’s and the Uno card game jumped on the hashtag #WestElmCaleb when it started trending on TikTok last week, after several women realized they had been dating the same person. That person turned out to be a 25-year-old whose dating profiles say that he is a designer for furniture company West Elm—thus the nickname West Elm Caleb. Stories of West Elm Caleb allegedly ghosting and sending unwanted pictures of himself quickly began circulating on TikTok.

West Elm did not respond to a request to comment and it has not been confirmed whether Caleb does in fact work for the company.

Despite little being known about the real Caleb, other brands pounced on the popular hashtag, making jokes at West Elm Caleb’s expense.