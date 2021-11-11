Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

West Elm’s first TikTok campaign promotes Toms slipper collaboration

TikTok campaign will feature the Nae Nae Twins
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 11, 2021.
Credit: NaeNae Twins, Toms, and West Elm

West Elm is kicking off its first TikTok campaign to promote a new slipper collaboration with the footwear company, Toms. To do this, the furniture retailer is getting some help from the Nae Nae Twins, whose synchronized viral dances have garnered them 2.6 million followers on the social media platform.

Shayné and Zhané Stanley, 26, will launch the campaign by performing a dance challenge while wearing the new slippers. The campaign will use the hashtag #TOMSxWestElm, and viewers who duet the dance and follow West Elm on TikTok will be eligible to win one of 10 $50 West Elm gift cards.

These TOMS x West Elm collab shoes got us dancing dancing! If you duet this video and follow @West Elm on TikTok you could win a $50 gift card ##TOMSxWestElm ##WestElmPartner

The campaign is the latest example of brands tapping into influencers ahead of the holiday season. With supply chain shortages causing delays, brands are trying to encourage consumers to buy sooner.

Brands also are looking to get a leg up by aligning with customer values. Such was the case in April, when Toms announced it was moving away from its one-for-one donation model, in which it donated one pair of shoes to a person in need for every pair purchased, to a model that instead would give one-third of net profits to charities and causes. The company said at the time it was trying to attract more Gen Z and millennial consumers, who, according to studies, are more likely to buy from purpose-driven brands that support social causes.

Dru Ortega, director of marketing and communications at West Elm, said that Toms approached the furniture retailer for the collaboration, citing the brand's alignment on conscious design. The new slipper collection is vegan and made of recycled materials.

“This is the first campaign where we are doubling down and supporting creators on the platform,” Ortega said. “We were looking for a way to delight our customers in a native way, but that remains true to who we are.”

The Nae Nae Twins became prominent on TikTok for their synchronized choreography, most notably to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.” The siblings have partnered with other brands including Nordstrom Rack, Nike, Aerie, and Lounge. The campaign will also tap other dance influencers such as Tyler Amerson, Ronald Michael and Janeeva Pettway.

The campaign is also one of several creator partnerships West Elm has set up for the end of the year. Last month, West Elm and The Strategist rolled out a co-branded digital shop. The company also partnered with TikTok’s “queen of cleaning” Vanesa Amaro (who has 4.6 million followers) for its new Tencel bedding.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

