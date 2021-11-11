West Elm’s first TikTok campaign promotes Toms slipper collaboration

West Elm is kicking off its first TikTok campaign to promote a new slipper collaboration with the footwear company, Toms. To do this, the furniture retailer is getting some help from the Nae Nae Twins, whose synchronized viral dances have garnered them 2.6 million followers on the social media platform.
Shayné and Zhané Stanley, 26, will launch the campaign by performing a dance challenge while wearing the new slippers. The campaign will use the hashtag #TOMSxWestElm, and viewers who duet the dance and follow West Elm on TikTok will be eligible to win one of 10 $50 West Elm gift cards.