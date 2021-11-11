West Elm’s first TikTok campaign promotes Toms slipper collaboration

The campaign is the latest example of brands tapping into influencers ahead of the holiday season. With supply chain shortages causing delays, brands are trying to encourage consumers to buy sooner.

Brands also are looking to get a leg up by aligning with customer values. Such was the case in April, when Toms announced it was moving away from its one-for-one donation model, in which it donated one pair of shoes to a person in need for every pair purchased, to a model that instead would give one-third of net profits to charities and causes. The company said at the time it was trying to attract more Gen Z and millennial consumers, who, according to studies, are more likely to buy from purpose-driven brands that support social causes.

Dru Ortega, director of marketing and communications at West Elm, said that Toms approached the furniture retailer for the collaboration, citing the brand's alignment on conscious design. The new slipper collection is vegan and made of recycled materials.