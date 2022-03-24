What Metaverse Fashion Week looks like—and what it means for luxury brands

The glitz and glam of Fashion Week are headed into the metaverse. Today kicks off the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland, where luxury brands will look to connect with younger audiences and test their appetite for virtual fashion.

Metaverse Fashion Week, which runs from March 24 to March 27, will have the same elements of a real-life fashion week, including runway shows, pop-ups and panels, art installations, and musical performances. The event will also have a dedicated shopping area, the Boson Portal - Fashion District, where brands will be able to sell both digital and physical pieces as NFTs, and where customers can buy physical versions of garments. (The area is modeled off of Paris’ Avenue Montaigne, a street with stores from some of the biggest names in luxury fashion.) For many, the virtual catwalks will be a proving ground for future collections, and for what resonates with customers.

The event will be the first Web3 show for several designers, such as Dolce & Gabbana and Fred Segal. But for others, like Tommy Hilfiger and Perry Ellis America, this will be the next step in testing luxury in the metaverse.

Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) is free and open to anyone with a Decentraland account, but customers will need an Ethereum wallet in order to buy any virtual goods. Other brands presenting during MVFW include: Etro, Elie Saab, Imitation of Christ, Dundas, Nicholas Kirkwood, Faith Tribe, Chufy, Monnier Frères, Franck Muller, Gary McQueen, and Guo Pei.

Read on for how brands are approaching their Decentraland shows.