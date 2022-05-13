Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

What Sprite's viral TikTok challenge could teach other brands

The soda brand has yet to publicly acknowledge the trend
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 13, 2022.
Credit: TikTok

Sprite is the latest brand to find itself going viral organically on TikTok, thanks to a new challenge. 

The #spritechallenge doesn’t seem to be the idea of Sprite parent Coca-Cola Co., which could not be reached for comment. But the hashtag has racked up a whopping 500 million views on TikTok, with some creators even doing multiple videos to try and conquer the soda challenge.

The premise is simple—attempt to drink a personal-sized bottle of Sprite without burping. The videos usually have a funny ending of big burps and bellyaches.

@chloe_dillon Reply to @ansans221133 #spritechallenge#trynottoburp#fyp#viral ♬ original sound - Chloe

Sprite has yet to publicly acknowledge the trend. 

“Whether they acknowledge it or not, the trend is happening and it’s reshaping how millions of people perceive the brand and decide what drink to buy,” Tom Hyde, VP of strategy at Movers+Shakers, said in an email. “Burps are hilarious. A hearty surprise burp is a unique product benefit that no soda brand has dared assign budget against, but with the magic of creator culture and the open TikTok algorithm, Sprite didn’t have to.”

Brands large and small aspire to go viral on TikTok, but trending can be a double-edged sword. Detergent brand Tide became the unwilling star of the Tide Pod challenge in 2018, where consumers were biting into the squishy squares, an obvious health risk. (Drinking too much soda, too, could pose health risks.) On the other hand, Ocean Spray leaned in when its cranberry juice went viral in Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok of him sipping Ocean Spray while skateboarding and listening to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Ocean Spray’s CEO and Mick Fleetwood both ended up participating in the trend.

The Sprite challenge "lends itself more to an audience that loves absurd content, but who may not necessarily be Sprite’s target,” Amber Kazalbash, associate strategy director at R/GA, wrote in an email. “It’s such sticky/viral content that Sprite or other CPGs that don’t already fit the tone could quickly lose control of if they try to own the moment.”

But Dylan Conroy, chief revenue officer for The Social Standard, says that Sprite should “1000%” acknowledge the trend. “As long as a viral trend isn’t dangerous, brands should try to lean in,” he said. He points to Ocean Spray getting Mick Fleetwood involved. “It could be a way to direct the trend in the way the brand wants it to go.”

Brands often can’t participate in viral audio trends on TikTok because of music rights, though that of course wouldn't apply to the Sprite challenge because it involves burps. 

@readchoi Do not chug soda. #spritechallenge ♬ original sound - Read Choi

Although it's unclear whether the challenge is impacting beverage sales, the challenge is having a halo effect on other brands, with some TikTokers trying the challenge with Dr Pepper, Fanta and San Pelligrino. Those brands haven't acknowledged the challenge either. 

The challenge comes just as Sprite has kicked off its brand refresh and global ad campaign “Heat Happens” in a nod to the upcoming summer and emotional temperatures running high with consumers stressed about inflation and Covid. The campaign was done with the help of Open X, a new team inside WPP, Coca-Cola Co.’s new agency.

