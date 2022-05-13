What Sprite's viral TikTok challenge could teach other brands

Sprite is the latest brand to find itself going viral organically on TikTok, thanks to a new challenge.
The #spritechallenge doesn’t seem to be the idea of Sprite parent Coca-Cola Co., which could not be reached for comment. But the hashtag has racked up a whopping 500 million views on TikTok, with some creators even doing multiple videos to try and conquer the soda challenge.
The premise is simple—attempt to drink a personal-sized bottle of Sprite without burping. The videos usually have a funny ending of big burps and bellyaches.