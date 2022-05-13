What Sprite's viral TikTok challenge could teach other brands

Sprite has yet to publicly acknowledge the trend.

“Whether they acknowledge it or not, the trend is happening and it’s reshaping how millions of people perceive the brand and decide what drink to buy,” Tom Hyde, VP of strategy at Movers+Shakers, said in an email. “Burps are hilarious. A hearty surprise burp is a unique product benefit that no soda brand has dared assign budget against, but with the magic of creator culture and the open TikTok algorithm, Sprite didn’t have to.”

Brands large and small aspire to go viral on TikTok, but trending can be a double-edged sword. Detergent brand Tide became the unwilling star of the Tide Pod challenge in 2018, where consumers were biting into the squishy squares, an obvious health risk. (Drinking too much soda, too, could pose health risks.) On the other hand, Ocean Spray leaned in when its cranberry juice went viral in Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok of him sipping Ocean Spray while skateboarding and listening to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Ocean Spray’s CEO and Mick Fleetwood both ended up participating in the trend.