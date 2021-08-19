What TikTok's #BamaRush craze means for brands

Reacting and riding the wave

The trend has been a big boost for local Southern brands who have long supplied the fashions sported by sorority sisters. Well-known around Alabama, the Pants Store has gained national attention. (Don’t let the name fool you, they sell more than just pants.)

Last week, online orders were up 400%, according to Michael Gee, owner of Pants Store. “We have folks from Ireland and Greece asking if we ship internationally, and we’re seeing way more orders across the country,” he says. Gee also had to send more associates from his Birmingham stores to the Tuscaloosa location.

Gee also points out that the sales bump is coming from new customers. The pieces named in OOTD videos were purchased weeks or months ago before Alabama students headed to campus. “We know that rush happens and had already been marketing to them months ago,” he says.

Kendra Scott is another brand with multiple OOTD mentions. Their social media team started thinking of how to respond after seeing the videos appear in their personal TikTok feeds. Overnight, the team created a response called “Choose your #BamaRush Jewelry Look” that went live on Aug. 11 and has accumulated 86,000 likes.

The Pants Store has also gained about 13,000 new TikTok followers. The Pants Store started a TikTok handle about six months ago and had been working on posting more proactively, using videos made by their store associates, a tactic many brands have adopted in an effort to make authentic content.

“Those girls know TikTok much better than me, so we let them make their own,” says Gee.

The shopping app LTK, where users can shop the linked styles of influencers, saw an 800% increase in searches for “bama rush” in the last week.

Searches for “Kendra Scott” increased 614%, “Altar’d State” (a local Tennessee clothing boutique) was up 320%, and “tennis skirt” jumped 112%.

The Kendra Scott website saw a 17% increase in new visitors, up 11% from the same time last year, according to Mindy Perry, chief marketing officer at the brand. Among first-time visitors, the site’s conversion rate rose, leading to an almost 20% increase in weekly revenue.

“Instantly engaging in what is most important to our customers is how we were successful,” Perry said in an email. “Our priority has been to meet our customers where they are.”

Most recently, Kendra Scott herself made a TikTok saying she couldn’t believe how many rushers were wearing her jewelry, and that she “can’t wait to see what university will be next.”