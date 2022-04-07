What TikTok’s Giphy library means for brands and creators

TikTok creators will soon have another feature to add to their creative arsenal—audio GIFs.

Last week, TikTok and Giphy announced a partnership that will let TikTok users incorporate Giphy Clips, or GIFs with sound, into their videos. The TikTok Library will feature clips from Giphy partners including HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox, and Roku. While the feature is still being rolled out, it could be a new entry point onto the app for entertainment brands, as well as a new storytelling tool for creators.

“Just as TikTok completely upended the music industry—trends and viral bops catapulting unknown artists to stardom—it may be film and TV’s turn,” said Tom Hyde, VP of strategy at Movers+Shakers. He adds that the new feature could also be a chance for HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox and Roku to let their advertising partners use their clips, much like licensing music on TikTok. For other TV and film studios, the question will be how to get their clips into the library.