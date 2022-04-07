Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

What TikTok’s Giphy library means for brands and creators

The audio GIFs will come from HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox, and Roku
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 07, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Credit: TikTok

TikTok creators will soon have another feature to add to their creative arsenal—audio GIFs.

Last week, TikTok and Giphy announced a partnership that will let TikTok users incorporate Giphy Clips, or GIFs with sound, into their videos. The TikTok Library will feature clips from Giphy partners including HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox, and Roku. While the feature is still being rolled out, it could be a new entry point onto the app for entertainment brands, as well as a new storytelling tool for creators.

“Just as TikTok completely upended the music industry—trends and viral bops catapulting unknown artists to stardom—it may be film and TV’s turn,” said Tom Hyde, VP of strategy at Movers+Shakers. He adds that the new feature could also be a chance for HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox and Roku to let their advertising partners use their clips, much like licensing music on TikTok. For other TV and film studios, the question will be how to get their clips into the library. 

@giphy keep your 👀 peeled for the newest GIPHY integration on @TikTok ♬ original sound - GIPHY

Consumer brands might have a tougher time breaking into the library, said Jamie Falkowski, chief creative officer and partner at Day One Agency. “There may be IP issues leveraging assets they don't own for marketing purposes,” he said. “I can imagine we'll see brands looking to get their own clips in the library to feed into creators' work—both organically and through planned partnerships and campaigns.”

It’s too early to say how much Giphy Clips will be used by creators, considering that TikTok users like the unfiltered, low-edit nature of the app. For creators like Elyse Myers who uses a lot of GIFs in her videos, Giphy Clips could add another layer of storytelling. Having easy access to clips from TV and movies could make the creative process easier and more dynamic, Falkowski said.

The library could also be a way for creators to “supercharge branded content on TikTok,” said Dylan Conroy, chief revenue officer at The Social Standard. “If brands work with influencers to create a trend on TikTok, the content might appear, via algorithm or curation, into the GIF library” allowing other users to put their spin on it.

This isn’t TikTok’s first partnership with Giphy. The clip library joins features including Stitch, where a user can combine two TikToks; Duet, where two TikTok’s appear side by side; and Green Screen, where users can reference a photo or screenshot. Giphy clips will work similarly to Stitched videos. The app uses Giphy’s stickers and GIFs can be used with the Green Screen.

@lydgiggs @GIPHY Clips is rolling out on @TikTok y'all!! #fyp #clips #gif #giphy #euphoria #lfg ♬ Here We Go (Radio Cut) - *NSYNC

The partnership will start with a few Giphy Clips categories including Reactions, Quotes, People, and Iconic Moments. Reactions will capture raw emotional reactions, Quotes will be memorable catchphrases, People will focus on clips of celebrities or athletes, and Iconic Moments would be awards speeches (or slaps), sports plays or other “big moments.”

The TikTok Library feature will roll out to select markets on Android, followed by iOS, and then to TikTok users worldwide in the coming weeks.

“The question will be, ‘How do clips make it into the library and how can brands try to game that?’” said Conroy.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

